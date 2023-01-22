State Rep. Brad Banderman, R-St. Clair, has been appointed to four legislative committees by Speaker of the House Dean Ploucher, R-St. Louis.
Banderman, who was elected to his first term in the Missouri House of Representatives in November, will serve on the following committees: Utilities, Elections and Elected Officials, the Special Committee on Urban Issues, and Crime Prevention and Public Safety. Also serving on the crime prevention committee is Rep. Kyle Marquart, who represents northern Franklin County, Rep. Jeff Myers, R-Warrenton, and Rep. Holly Jones, R-Eureka, who represents portions of Pacific.
As a member of the elections committee, Banderman will be among those representatives to sort through around a dozen bills that, if enacted, would make it more difficult for voters and outside groups to bypass the legislature and put measures on the ballot.
Missouri’s current initiative petition process allows proposals that make it to the ballot to be approved with a simple majority of votes cast, but some lawmakers want to change that.
Currently only one bill has been referred to the utilities committee. This bill, which is related to broadband internet expansion, seeks to form a 21-person “Broadband Development Council” that would oversee broadband internet access in Missouri and how expansion could benefit schools and employers.