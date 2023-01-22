Brad Banderman

State Rep. Brad Banderman, R-St. Clair, has been appointed to four legislative committees by Speaker of the House Dean Ploucher, R-St. Louis. 

Banderman, who was elected to his first term in the Missouri House of Representatives in November, will serve on the following committees: Utilities, Elections and Elected Officials, the Special Committee on Urban Issues, and Crime Prevention and Public Safety. Also serving on the crime prevention committee is Rep. Kyle Marquart, who represents northern Franklin County, Rep. Jeff Myers, R-Warrenton, and Rep. Holly Jones, R-Eureka, who represents portions of Pacific. 