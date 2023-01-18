Fire Department graphic
Contributed Photo.

The Beaufort-Leslie Fire Protection District is planning on building a new “decontamination room” at Fire House No. 2 in Leslie, which will decrease firefighters’ risk of cancer. 

The district is seeking architectural proposals for an about 500 square foot addition that will include a laundry area and showers at Fire House No. 2 on the corner of Rennert Ave. and Main Street in Leslie.