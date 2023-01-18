The Beaufort-Leslie Fire Protection District is planning on building a new “decontamination room” at Fire House No. 2 in Leslie, which will decrease firefighters’ risk of cancer.
The district is seeking architectural proposals for an about 500 square foot addition that will include a laundry area and showers at Fire House No. 2 on the corner of Rennert Ave. and Main Street in Leslie.
“The showers are going to get the guys cleaned up faster and get their gear cleaned up and ready for the next call faster, and not have to take this stuff to their private residences,” Chief Terry Feth said. “As far as showering and cleaning their personal uniform or clothes, they were having to take it home.”
It is unclear how much the project could cost, but Feth said funds for the project would come from the district’s regular budget.
“It should free up some other space and gain us some storage space,” Feth said.
The deadline to submit a bid is Jan. 31.