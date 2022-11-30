Alexander Renner

Alexander Renner has been charged with second-degree drug trafficking after police found 60 pounds of marijuana, 10 pounds of THC wax and eight pounds of THC products in his car. 

 Franklin County Sheriff's Department.

Alexander Renner, who authorities believe was part of a “large scale drug trafficking organization,” was sentenced earlier this month by a Franklin County judge to five years of supervised probation. 

The case against Renner stems from a Dec. 2021 traffic stop, according to court records. During the traffic stop, a K-9 officer for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department detected the odor of narcotics coming from the 2012 Chrysler van that Renner was driving. 