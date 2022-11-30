Alexander Renner, who authorities believe was part of a “large scale drug trafficking organization,” was sentenced earlier this month by a Franklin County judge to five years of supervised probation.
The case against Renner stems from a Dec. 2021 traffic stop, according to court records. During the traffic stop, a K-9 officer for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department detected the odor of narcotics coming from the 2012 Chrysler van that Renner was driving.
Deputies searched the vehicle and discovered 60 pounds of marijuana, 10 pounds of THC wax, and eight pounds of THC products. Renner, a resident of Florissant, has previously been arrested and convicted of misdemeanor and felony drug charges. In 2018, he was arrested by the Springfield Police Department for delivering a controlled substance, according to court records.
On Nov. 1, Renner pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree drug trafficking in connection to the Dec. 2021 arrest. After hearing Renner’s guilty plea, Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich sentenced him to an eight-year term in the Missouri Department of Corrections but suspended the execution of the sentence in lieu of five years of supervised probation.
If Renner violates the term of his parole, he could be required to serve the remainder of his eight year sentence. The terms of his probation include completing 200 hours of community service, participating in a substance abuse evaluation and to follow the recommendations related to that program and to consent to all searches of his person or property by law enforcement officials.