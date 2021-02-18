A remote control airplane club has found a winter home in the Union City Auditorium.
The Signal Chasers RC Club normally spends its time at a 5-acre field it rents south of Pacific, but recently started flying in the auditorium on Tuesday mornings.
Ed Rolland, the club’s vice president, came into the auditorium by accident when he was looking for a service that had recently moved to the new city hall, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
After seeing the gym available, Rolland asked about using it in the winter to fly RC airplanes with friends.
Pohlmann welcomed them to fly there.
“I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t,” he said. “As long as it’s open to the public, anybody who wants to come in can come in.”
After the weather cooled down, the city blocked a time off and Rolland started coming in. Then he started bringing his friends.
When outside, the club flies larger gas-powered planes. But in the gym, members use ultralight gliders powered by lithium polymer batteries and tiny quad drones equipped with a camera.
“You’re closed in a little bit, so you have to avoid the walls,” said Treasurer Ted Schmitz. “These are pretty easy to fly in here.”
Schmitz flies his ParkZone Vapor planes in the gym. “I bought them in 2008,” he said. “They were made for indoors. They’re very lightweight.”
The club has been around since 1954, when it started in Fenton.
Because the flyers are allowed to use the gym for free from 8-10 a.m. Tuesdays, anyone can take part whether they are in the Signal Chasers or not. That’s similar to the other open events the auditorium hosts.
“We have a list, our weekly schedules, where we have line dancing, pickleball, time blocked off for walkers, time blocked off for the stick and tissue (planes),” Pohlmann said. “If we have other citizens who want to utilize the space for other things, we’ll block off time for those too. We’re trying to make the most time available that we can in the days that we have.”
Pohlmann has been working to get people in the community more active by making gym time available, but some of the ways the community wants to be active have been surprising.
“If you would’ve asked me, on the list of things we would have had for groups of people getting together, it would have been, like, cards, or pickleball, but never model airplanes,” he said. “But the world turns as the world turns.”
For clubs or teams that want exclusive practice time, they can rent time in the auditorium, as well, Pohlmann said.
For more information on the Signal Chasers, visit signalchaserscom.wordpress.com.