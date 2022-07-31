Meramec River

The Meramec River in Franklin County.

 Missourian File Photo.

Those hoping to explore the Meramec River from aboard a kayak are encouraged to register for the Aug. 11 group outing, which is sponsored by the Missouri State Parks department. 

Park naturalists will lead the guided interpretative trip, which begins at 9:30 a.m. from Robertsville State Park. Kayakers will return to the state park around 4:30 p.m. 