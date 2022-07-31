Those hoping to explore the Meramec River from aboard a kayak are encouraged to register for the Aug. 11 group outing, which is sponsored by the Missouri State Parks department.
Park naturalists will lead the guided interpretative trip, which begins at 9:30 a.m. from Robertsville State Park. Kayakers will return to the state park around 4:30 p.m.
During the trip, the naturalists will teach participants about the diversity of wildlife found in and along the Meramec River.
Participants must be at least 18 years old and have previous experience paddling a kayak on moving water. Preregistration is required and there is a $20 fee per person. To reserve your spot, call Erik Otto at 636-257-3788. Participants with reservations will receive trip logistics.
Robertsville State Park is located eight miles east of Interstate 44 on Route O, near Robertsville. For more information, call 636-257-3788.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.