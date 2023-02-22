Drowning Graphic

The U.S. Coast Guard’s Auxiliary Washington Flotilla is offering a two-day boating safety course on March 3 and March 4. Both classes will meet at the Washington Fire Department’s Headquarters on East 14th Street. 

The registration deadline for the course is Feb. 28. Those interested in taking the course should contact Gary Smith, division operations officer for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary at 636-399-2566 or by email at glsmith3006@gmail.com. 