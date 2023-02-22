The U.S. Coast Guard’s Auxiliary Washington Flotilla is offering a two-day boating safety course on March 3 and March 4. Both classes will meet at the Washington Fire Department’s Headquarters on East 14th Street.
The registration deadline for the course is Feb. 28. Those interested in taking the course should contact Gary Smith, division operations officer for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary at 636-399-2566 or by email at glsmith3006@gmail.com.
There is a $5 enrollment fee. Enrollees will be given a U.S. Coast Guard boating safety book.
According to the course description, the class teaches everything needed to safely operate boats or other watercraft on the waters of the Missouri River and other federal waters. The course will be taught by U.S. Coast Guard instructors.
The course meets the requirements to attain a Missouri State Boating Safety Education Card, which is required for all those born after January 1984.
Organizers say that some insurance companies offer discounts for taking the course and prospective enrollees are encouraged to contact their insurance agent to check for possible discounts.