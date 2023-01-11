The Franklin County labor market is as strong as it’s been in the last three decades, according to unemployment numbers, but many national experts are predicting a recession that could jeopardize advancements made since COVID-19 pandemic layoffs.
Across Missouri, only 2.7 percent of people were unemployed in November, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Franklin County the number is even lower: only 2.1 percent of eligible workers are searching for a job. “It shows that there hasn’t been any major layoffs, I think it shows people are still hiring,” Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said. “I think it shows we still need more people to move and work here.”
A low unemployment rate is one of the biggest indicators of a strong economy, which usually benefits people of most classes. Below 4 percent is generally considered full employment, so the current numbers show that demand for employers’ products and services are strong, and many companies are looking for employees in a shrunken labor market.
Nationally, the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent, unchanged from October but half a percentage point lower than in November 2021. Neighboring state Illinois had the second highest unemployment rate in the country, though it was still just 4.7 percent.
Closer to home, the counties surrounding Franklin had similar unemployment rates, all low. Washington County had the highest with 3 percent, followed by Crawford County (2.4 percent), St. Louis and Warren counties (2.3 percent) and Jefferson and Gasconade counties (2.2 percent). St. Charles was the only neighboring county with a lower rate than Franklin County, with 2.1 percent unemployment.
Shannon County had the highest unemployment rate in the state: 4 percent of workers in the south-central Missouri county were looking for a job. Several counties around the state were tied for the lowest unemployment rate at 1.8 percent.
Franklin County’s unemployment rate has been mostly decreasing since it skyrocketed to 11.3 percent in April 2020. It has been steadily below 4 percent since June 2021, bottoming out at 1.6 percent in September.
“(A low unemployment rate) is a good thing, but it also indicates that companies are going to have a harder time employing people,” said former St. Clair City Administrator Donald Stolberg, who was interviewed prior to his departure from city staff. “Because the unemployment rate is low, they have to offer higher salaries, better benefits, and so forth in order to attract new employees.”
Missouri’s minimum wage is $12 per hour. The figure is up from $7.85 five years ago and higher than minimum wages in neighboring Tennessee ($7.25), Iowa ($7.25) and Kansas ($7.25), but lower than Nebraska ($10.50), Arkansas ($11) and Illinois ($13).
Some businesses that advertise open positions in The Missourian list that drug tests are required, but it’s becoming more common to see exceptions, like a Buddeez ad for a machine operator in Union that reads “We do not include marijuana in our drug test.” Marijuana became legal in Missouri in December.
“Volpi brings in workers from St. Louis,” Union Assistant City Administrator and Economic Development Director James Schmieder said. “It’s not always about increasing wages. People always say, ‘Well, that’s where the wage pressure is coming from.’ Yes, and no. There’s some of that, but part of it is to try to tell people (Union’s) story.”
Other businesses have been increasing wages, or offering bonuses.
“You see some businesses starting to up their benefits to try and bring some people in, so yeah I think they’re going to have to continue to think outside of the box,” Maniaci said. “We’re happy to see the employment opportunities have been getting better.”
Missouri offers a maximum of 20 weeks of unemployment benefits to people who are actively searching for jobs. Weekly, they receive 4 percent of their previous average quarterly earnings up to $320 per week. The state received 6,053 unemployment claims in the last week of 2023, up from the previous five-week-average of 4,503.
Even in the midst of a scarce labor force, businesses continued to grow. In the first 11 months of the year, St. Louis-area employers added 25,000 jobs, the third best annual gain since the turn of the century. There were an estimated 1,464,874 workers in the St. Louis metropolitan area, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with the biggest industry category — trade, transportation and utilities — making up 271,900 of those jobs.
The mining, logging and construction industries grew 10.1 percent over a year from November 2021 — swelling to 78,600 regional jobs. But, there were 5,000 fewer healthcare workers and there were slightly fewer people employed in government and financial activities jobs in 2022.
Maniaci said Washington is trying to market itself to people outside of the community, referencing new housing projects and a high quality of life.
Schmieder said because unemployment has been so low, the city of Union similarly hopes that people relocate to the town to provide new sources of labor. He said he encourages companies and employees to push for more education and training, making the existing laborforce more valuable.
Stolberg said the city of St. Clair uses economic numbers like unemployment rate as a reference, but doesn’t often make decisions based on them.
“We do want to make sure that there’s sufficient housing available, but most of that is market driven,” he said.
Looking forward, he doesn’t foresee much change to St. Clair’s economy other than some new businesses opening up.
“I know with the economy doing well, or better, I know that people tend to want to spend money and that increases business,” he said.
Meanwhile, the World Bank and other economic players are predicting a recession in the near future.
If demand and company’s profits start to dip, it could mean layoffs for people who have not had problems finding a job since companies started reversing layoffs made in 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Federal Reserve Bank has been ratcheting up interest rates in an effort to curb runaway inflation, but has shown signs of letting off in the past few months as people have held onto their paychecks a little longer.
Many economists and business people have made guesses for where the economy is going in 2023, most more pessimistic than others. At a press conference in December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed his own ignorance of the future.
“I don’t think anyone knows whether we’re going to have a recession or not and, if we do, whether it’s going to be a deep one or not. It’s just, it’s not knowable,” Powell said.