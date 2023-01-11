Unemployment in Washington

A ‘now hiring’ sign is displayed in front of Washington’s Arby’s restaurant Jan. 10 as a car drives past northbound on Highway 47. Despite warnings of a looming recession, the Franklin County labor market is as strong as it’s been in three decades.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

The Franklin County labor market is as strong as it’s been in the last three decades, according to unemployment numbers, but many national experts are predicting a recession that could jeopardize advancements made since COVID-19 pandemic layoffs.

Across Missouri, only 2.7 percent of people were unemployed in November, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Franklin County the number is even lower: only 2.1 percent of eligible workers are searching for a job. “It shows that there hasn’t been any major layoffs, I think it shows people are still hiring,” Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said. “I think it shows we still need more people to move and work here.”