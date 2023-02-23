A committee tasked with improving downtown Union will transition into a private nonprofit agency and adopt a new name.
Rediscover Union is the name members of the Ad Hoc Downtown Revitalization Committee decided on at their second meeting Thursday. While downtown is the focus of the group, it did not include the word “downtown” in the name, due to debate over whether they should refer to the central business district as downtown or uptown. The possibility that the committee’s responsibilities could eventually go beyond downtown was also raised.
The committee determined that the advantages of becoming a 501(c)3 nonprofit outweigh the disadvantages, voting unanimously to go private. One positive mentioned is that nonprofit agencies can accept tax deductible donations.
“I think there are several in the area that want to see this group get going,” Mayor Bob Schmuke said. “If it helps the downtown/uptown area, whatever you want to call it go, it’s good for the rest of the community.”
Private sector entities have fewer legal restrictions in developing real estate than government entities, Union City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann noted. “In the private world, you guys can have agreements with one another, you don’t have to advertise for bids,” he said. “Government follows procurements. If we want to build a building we have to prepare plans and advertise for bid publicly. ... I think being in the private world you have a lot more flexibility in how you do things.”
Union Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathryn Gaither, a member of the committee, said she has heard it could cost $5,000 to complete legal work to become a 501(c)3. Others disputed that, saying attorneys are willing to help the organization at a reduced rate.
While the downtown organization will be a nonprofit, officials emphasized it will work closely with the city of Union and the chamber.
Other names that were suggested for the group included Union Downtown Alliance, Union Up/Downtowners Inc., Union Downtown Alive Inc. and Union Uptown.
Travis Blankenship, with Union Furniture & Flooring, liked Rediscover Union because it is more “inclusive.”
“Where this goes 10, 20 years from now, might be a little outside of that (downtown) district,” he said.
Schmuke argued against keeping “revitalization” in the name of the organization. “We’re redoing something downtown, but I don’t think we really want to revitilize,” he said. “It needs some help, and this committee’s going to help it.”
While it would be smaller scale, at least to start, than Downtown Washington Inc., some comparisons were made between the Washington group and Rediscover Union. Officials said the Union organization would work with the chamber on promoting downtown events.
Along with the name, Rediscover Union will have to have a mission statement when it files to become a 501(c)3, Schmuke said.
Paul Arand, owner of the Great Eight Cinema and a former alderman, was approved as the board’s chairman, while United Bank of Union CEO Mike Elliott was named vice chairman.
The committee also welcomed two new members, both downtown Union business owners. Steve Baker, owner of Elmer’s Tavern, and Rita Koritz, who owns Washington Bullion with her husband, were approved by the Union Board of Aldermen at its Feb. 13 meeting.
The city is spearheading some downtown improvement efforts, including upgrading a block it recently purchased across Locust Street from the new City Hall. That could include a farmers’ market pavilion and microbrewery.
Other ideas the downtown group would like to assist with is making aging downtown buildings accessible with the Americans with Disabilities Act and developing Main Street as an entertainment destination.