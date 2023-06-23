New habitat
Witchhazel is one of nine red wolves that live at the Sears Lehmann, Jr. Wildlife Reserve. The 20-acre wolf habitat is located near Villa Ridge.

 Courtesy of Saint Louis Zoo

A pack of American red wolves is acclimating to their new habitat near Villa Ridge.

Nine red wolves were introduced to the 20-acre habitat at the Sears Lehmann, Jr. Wildlife Reserve in November 2022, said Martha Fischer, general curator of the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park. The response from the public, Fischer said, has been positive since the wolves came to the facility on St. Louis Rock Road.

