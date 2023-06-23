A pack of American red wolves is acclimating to their new habitat near Villa Ridge.
Nine red wolves were introduced to the 20-acre habitat at the Sears Lehmann, Jr. Wildlife Reserve in November 2022, said Martha Fischer, general curator of the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park. The response from the public, Fischer said, has been positive since the wolves came to the facility on St. Louis Rock Road.
“We have had a lot of positive community support since the wolves arrived in November 2022 and have not received any concerns from the community,” Fischer said in an emailed statement to The Missourian. “In April, the Wildlife Reserve team scheduled a community update at Shaw Nature Reserve to provide a presentation and Q&A about the Wildlife Reserve property, the wolves and our biodiversity studies and habitat restoration initiatives. It was a great opportunity to meet with our Villa Ridge neighbors and share our excitement about the Wildlife Reserve’s programs.”
Wildlife Reserve team members plan to further engage with the public at a booth at the Aug. 2-6 Washington Town & Country Fair, meeting more of the community and providing updates on the wolves and other programs, Fischer said.
The wolves are considered critically endangered, with fewer than 20 in the wild, all in North Carolina, where they are managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). Historically, Missouri has been part of their natural habitat.
The nine American red wolves, now at the reserve, have been given names like RJ, Witchhazel, Bandit and Ladybird, however, they don’t know they have names, according to a March blog post written by Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park Keeper Jeremy Martin.
“We don’t call them by their names. We don’t talk to them, and we stay as quiet as possible when around their habitats,” Martin wrote, adding that they are being cautious so the wolves eventually have the chance to be released into the wild.
Because USFWS will ultimately decide if and when the wolves are reintroduced to the wild, the zoo treats them differently than most animals, with their habitat not open to the public, Martin wrote.
“Humans have been tough on wild wolves, and if these animals are meant to go back into the wild, we aren’t doing them a favor if we teach them to see humans as friends,” he wrote. “Wolves are naturally afraid of people.”
The zoo provides water, cleans waste from the habitat and feeds deer carcases to the wolves, doing so while humans are out of sight from the wolves, Martin wrote. Zoo officials monitor the wolves using cameras.
The Wildlife Reserve was originally slated to have 12 habitats, each containing a pair of mating wolves, but because of high steel prices, it was only expected to have seven habitats when it opened, according to previous Missourian reporting. Each breeding pair was expected to produce three to five pups per year.
The Wildlife Reserve will add additional wolves based on programmatic needs and recommendations from the USFWS Red Wolf Recovery Program and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Saving Animals From Extinction (AZA SAFE) program, Fischer added.
“We hope to receive approval from the USFWS and AZA SAFE to acquire additional wolves in fall 2023,” she said. “We will know more after the national annual red wolf USFWS and AZA SAFE population analysis and planning meeting in July.”
The zoo did not say if any wolves had successfully mated, but Martin did write that Bandit and Ladybird, who were introduced to each other in the fall, were displaying “courtship behaviors.”
The habitat is located on land donated in 1993 by Peggy Lehmann.
The Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka approached the zoo about using the zoo’s Franklin County property to protect red wolves.
Though the zoo has said there are no plans to release wolves in Missouri, representatives from several agriculture organizations spoke in opposition to the wolf habitat at a June 2021 meeting of Franklin County’s planning and zoning commission.
Dennis Hartmann, the only planning commissioner to vote against the permit for the wolf habitat, was among those who raised concerns about a 2017 incident in which four-week-old red wolf pups escaped from their enclosure at the North Carolina Museum of Life and Science. The wolves were quickly captured.
But others at the meeting said the wolf habitat would be better than a new subdivision going up in the area. A zoo official added that wolves are “scaredy cats,” that run away from humans.
