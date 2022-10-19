The American Red Cross has scheduled several blood drives in the coming weeks in and around Franklin County.
The Knights of Columbus in Gerald will be hosting a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the KC Hall, 3698 Old Highway 50. A limited number of appointments for that blood drive are still available, according to the Red Cross.
The Bank of Washington also is hosting a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the bank’s main branch, 200 W. Main St. in downtown Washington. There are fewer than 10 appointments left for that blood drive.
Other blood drives scheduled for October include: Thursday, Oct. 27, from 1 to 6 p.m., hosted by Augusta Fire Protection District, 5551 Highway 94, Augusta, and Thursday, Oct. 27, from 2 to 6 p.m., at the Robert H. Lloyd Community Center, 1920 Jefferson St., in Herman.
In November, blood drives are scheduled on the following dates: Nov. 1, from 12:30 to 6 p.m., at Hermann High School, 176 Bearcat Crossing; Nov. 9, from 2 to 6 p.m., at the Franklin County Family Resource Center, 500 Clark Ave., in Union; Nov. 14, from 3 to 7 p.m., at the St. Ignatius Community Center, 19127 Mill Road, Marthasville; Nov. 16, from noon to 5 p.m., at Purina Farms, 300 Checkerboard Loop, in rural Gray Summit; Nov. 21, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., at Mission Community Church, 2001 W. Osage St. in Pacific; and Nov. 28, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., at Coleman Elementary in the Meramec School District. The school is located at 4536 Coleman Road in Villa Ridge.
There are also a handful of blood drives scheduled for early to mid-December.
On Dec. 5, from 1 to 6 p.m., the Sullivan Community Center, 730 W. Main St. in Sullivan, will host a blood drive. Also on Dec. 5, there will be a blood drive at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 136 W. First St., in Hermann, from 1 to 6 p.m.
Other blood drives set for early December are: Dec. 6, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., at the American Legion Post 297 in Union, 205 N. Washington; Dec. 7, from 1 to 6 p.m., at the American Legion Post 366 in New Haven, 9494 Highway 100; and at the KC Hall in Union, 700 Clearview Drive, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.
The Red Cross also offers daily appointments for blood donation at the Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Highway 100, Suite 100.