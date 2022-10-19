Roots Church Hosts Blood Drive
In this Missourian file photo, Alex Tiehes reclines as Bryan Kates, a Mercy Washington lab technician, attaches a blood bag during a blood drive hosted at Roots Church in St. Clair Monday, Nov. 23.  The American Red Cross is hosting multiple blood drives in Franklin County this month. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

The American Red Cross has scheduled several blood drives in the coming weeks in and around Franklin County. 

The Knights of Columbus in Gerald will be hosting a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the KC Hall, 3698 Old Highway 50. A limited number of appointments for that blood drive are still available, according to the Red Cross. 