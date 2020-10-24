The Washington Red Cross blood donation center needs help.
As the primary place for blood donations in the area, the center relies heavily on volunteers to assist donors with checking in and leaving — and everything in between.
The target number for ambassadors on the volunteer list is 30. According to Kristin Pendleton, senior volunteer recruitment representative for the Greater St. Louis area, the center at Krakow Korners off of Highway 100 currently has about four.
“Having an ambassador present helps donors feel more welcome and keeps things running efficiently,” Pendleton said. “That way, staff can concentrate on just taking the blood donation.”
Ambassadors are almost always the first person donors see when they walk through the door. They help donors get checked in and either fill out the required forms or help them set up Rapid Pass, a mobile application for frequent donors. Due to COVID-19, ambassadors also now take temperatures at the door. They’re there throughout the donation to answer basic questions, and after the blood is drawn ambassadors lead donors to the canteen to get snacks.
One of their most important jobs, Pendleton said, is making sure donors know how valuable their blood is.
“The impact of each blood donation is it can save up to three lives,” she said. “Three lives is pretty incredible, so we want to make sure every chance we get that our donors know they are appreciated.”
Across the country, the Red Cross provides around 40 percent of the local blood supply. In the St. Louis area, however, it’s responsible for nearly 80 percent of what hospitals and other facilities use.
Ambassadors are required to be 18 or older, healthy and willing to wear a mask. Most of the shifts are four hours, and people can sign up online. Pendleton pointed out that because so many other volunteer opportunities have been canceled due to COVID-19, this could be a way for people to get out into the community.
There are opportunities for in-person and virtual volunteers through the Red Cross. A complete list of available volunteer slots can be found at redcross.org/volunteer.
However, per Pendleton, the biggest need right now in this area is ambassadors.
“We can’t collect blood virtually; we have to do it in person,” Pendleton said, adding in order for the Washington donation center to keep fulfilling that role, it needs volunteer ambassadors.