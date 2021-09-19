In addition to daily blood donor appointments at the Washington Blood Donation Center, the American Red Cross has also scheduled four community blood drives in the coming weeks across Franklin County.
In partnership with the Franklin County Mizzou Alumni Association Chapter, the American Red Cross will be hosting its annual Mizzou Homecoming satellite blood drive Monday, Sept. 20, from 1-6 p.m. in the lower level of Jesuit Hall at St. Francis Borgia Church in Washington, 100 Cedar St. Donors will receive Mizzou-themed T-shirts and Tiger Paw brownies, according to the local alumni association chapter.
The Red Cross will also be in Union on Sept. 21 for a blood drive at the American Legion Post 297, 205 N. Washington. The blood drive is scheduled from 1:30-5:30 p.m.
A blood drive is also scheduled for Sept. 27 in Pacific at Truman Elementary School, 107 Indian Warpath Drive. This blood drive is scheduled from 2-6 p.m.
The final community blood drive of the month is slated for Sept. 29 at American Legion Post 366 in New Haven, 9494 Highway 100. This blood drive is scheduled from 12:45-6 p.m.
To make an appointment for these blood drives or for an appointment at the Washington Blood Donation Center, contact 1-800-733-2767.