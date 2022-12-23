The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood near the end of the year or to make plans to give blood during an upcoming blood drive after the holidays.
Nearly 113 million people are expected to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, which the Red Cross said means that many current donors or individuals who may have given blood during that time will put off their donation. However, the need for blood during this period doesn’t decrease.
Those wishing to donate blood can contact the Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Highway 100, Suite 100. The blood donation center has appointments available for Dec. 24, Dec. 26, Dec. 27, Dec. 28, Dec. 31 as well as daily availability in the month of January.
The Red Cross has also scheduled a number of blood drives throughout the month of January to help boost the region’s blood bank supply.
The first of these blood drives will be held at Scenic Regional Library’s Union branch, 251 Union Plaza Dr. This blood drive is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.
Other scheduled blood drives are Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Washington West Elementary School, 840 West Pride Dr.; Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 2 to 6 p.m., at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 103 South Second St. in Marthasville; and Thursday, Jan. 19, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Union, 150 Joel Ave.
There are also two blood drives scheduled in February, including Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 297, 205 North Washington in Union, and on Monday, Feb. 13, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Union, 700 Clearview Dr.
Additional blood drives may be scheduled. For a complete list of area blood drives or to see specific appointment times, visit the American Red Cross’ website, redcross.org/give-blood.