Patty Markee donates blood
Patty Markee, left, prepares to donate blood Dec. 21 at an American Red Cross Blood Drive held at Four Rivers YMCA in Washington. While 35 people had made appointments to donate Wednesday, Markee said she was working out when she saw the blood drive sign and decided to donate. Ultimately, the blood drive collected 28 units of blood, which could be used to help as many as 84 hospital patients, according to the Red Cross.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood near the end of the year or to make plans to give blood during an upcoming blood drive after the holidays. 

Nearly 113 million people are expected to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, which the Red Cross said means that many current donors or individuals who may have given blood during that time will put off their donation. However, the need for blood during this period doesn’t decrease. 