A presentation about Pacific’s plans for the Red Cedar Inn project has been postponed until Monday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m.
During the joint meeting between the Pacific Tourism Commission and the Meramec Valley Historical Society Monday, Pacific Tourism Director Kelly O’Malley, who is overseeing the project, will present her overall plan for the Red Cedar Inn.
The Red Cedar Inn is a historic Route 66 landmark that the city is turning into a visitors center, museum, genealogical research facility and gift shop. In May 2021, city leaders committed $2.2 million to the project in hopes of turning it into the focal point of Pacific’s tourism industry.
After O’Malley’s presentation, the two committees will discuss the plan and decide what recommendations to make to the Board of Aldermen. Also at the meeting, the two committees will discuss what the official name for the facility and the official logo should be.
The meeting was originally scheduled for Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m., but it was rescheduled due to lack of quorum, according to City Administrator Steve Roth.