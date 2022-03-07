Anyone with unwanted electronics cluttering their homes and storage can soon take those electronics to be recycled in Washington.
The city of Washington is hosting an electronic recycling collection event April 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the public works facility, 4 Chamber Drive.
The city will accept computers and computer components, office equipment, communication equipment, electronic equipment, microwaves, phones, cell phones, vacuum cleaners and anything else with a cord or a battery, working or not working. However, it will not accept alkaline batteries, light bulbs, or media such as CDs, DVDs, cassettes, VHS tapes or floppy disks.
The city will charge to recycle certain items. It will charge $5 for CRT monitors, $30 for CRT TVs 26 inches or smaller, $50 for CRT TVs 27 inches or larger, $50 for wood console and big screen/projection TVs, $20 for LED, LCD or plasma TVs and $10 for any freon-containing item.
For more information, call 636-390-1032.