Realtors and lenders in Franklin County said demand for housing remains strong even with inflated costs.
“You know, interest rates are still 4 percent,” said Steve Luecker, a RE/MAX Today agent in New Haven and president of the Franklin County Board of Realtors (FCBR). “That’s still a really, really good percent, especially for Realtors that have been in this business for a while. I mean, there’s many people who bought their houses at eight, nine, 10 percent interest back in the 80s and ‘90s.”
Rising inflation and the Federal Reserve’s commitment to aggressively raising interest rates in 2022, has generated some concern that the U.S. housing market could collapse.
But Luecker and other area realtors said there is more buying demand than there are houses on the market unlike in the 2008 housing crash, when the opposite was the case.
Luecker and Cory Davis with RE/MAX Gold in Washington said there are too many people with equity in their homes and too few people defaulting on their loans to see the amount of foreclosures that caused the crash 14 years ago. Demand for housing is so strong, Luecker said that one of his clients recently “got lucky” and beat 26 other bidders for a starter house that sold 15 percent over asking price with no contingencies.
After 2008, the number of houses built declined significantly. Nationally, the country is short 5.24 million homes, according to research released by realtor.com in Sept. 2021. Now, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and ever-increasing material costs make it difficult for contractors to make up the difference. Davis said his current projections estimate it will take five to 10 years before construction could catch up with demand.
Luecker said he expects builders will produce a similar amount of houses this year as years prior: 1,296 in 2020 and 1,367 in 2021.
Mortgage rates have been increasing in anticipation of the higher interest rates. Since the beginning of the year, rates on mortgages rose between 0.5 percent and .75 percent, according to Gene Anderson, senior vice president of consumer and mortgage lending at Bank of Washington. Mortgage rates bottomed out in early 2021 at around 2.65 percent depending on the lender, and Cindy Haas of Alternative Realtors in Washington said they have since climbed to about 4.5 percent.
At the same time, the price of houses have gone up dramatically in the last few years. Davis said for several years a 10 percent annual increase in home prices has been expected, more than double the average annual uptick (4.6 percent) posted since 1989. Within a few years the local number has been an annual increase of 15-20 percent. Nationally, the median home price hit $362,800 in June 2021, an all-time high, according to the National Association of Realtors.
“I’m just going to say that something has to happen, which is the interest rate maybe,” Haas said. “Maybe that’s going to maybe bring some of the housing prices down where more people can afford them, but we definitely need inventory.”
If the higher cost of buying a home has had any effect, Realtors agreed that buyers have budgeted less than what they initially planned to. Davis said in one case, an interest hike of 1 percent resulted in a $50,000 budget cut for one client. That means bigger, more expensive houses, around 4,000-5,000 square feet have fallen out of style.
Davis and Luecker said the surge in demand has been, in part, caused by an increase of out-of-town buyers. Luecker said the ability to work from home drew many people who used to live closer to St. Louis and that home prices in Franklin County have traditionally been lower than those in St. Charles County. He added that the gap is shrinking.
So, sellers remain advantaged in the market nationally and locally. Realtors are hoping that climbing rates will bring that back to a level playing field despite rising home prices.
“It’s a fabulous market for those sellers, but I would rather the buyers had a little more leeway at this point,” Haas said. “An increase in inventory is the only thing that’s going to help.”