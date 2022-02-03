With low interest rates on mortgages and high demand for housing driving up sales prices, Franklin County Realtors see the strong residential market continuing in 2022.
“The only things down are average amount of days on the market — that’s been low — and inventory — our inventories are very low,” said Steve Luecker, president of the Franklin County Board of Realtors (FCBR). “I know the builders are building as fast as they can and that demand has not slowed down at this point, so it’s looking like it’s going to be a very, very good year again.”
Last year in Franklin County, 1,367 houses were sold, up from 1,296 the year before, according to the FCBR. In 2021, the average price of a home sold in Franklin County increased 15.3 percent from 2020, jumping from $213,477 to $246,108.
Nationally, the median home price hit $362,800 in June, an all-time high, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Luecker, who works at Re/Max Today in New Haven, said low mortgage rates and a limited supply have pushed prices as high as they are over the past two years. He said area lenders are “slammed” with people locking in low rates for new home loans or refinancing old ones, especially as predictions that interest rates are set to increase escalate.
Luecker said he has seen an increase in the number of people moving away from St. Louis while working remotely, in addition to increased local demand for houses.
Berkshire Hathaway Realtor Ken Levy said the appraisal values for homes have started to increase, and confirmed that there are still few houses available for sale. While there is low inventory across the board, it’s especially true for new construction and houses priced at under $200,000, setting the stage for higher sale prices.
Kay LeClaire, of Pacific’s Route 66 Realtors, said many people have decided that instead of moving, they are refinancing their mortgages, keeping their houses out of the classifieds.
Levy, who is based in Washington, said Realtors are hoping the market plateaus and stabilizes in the coming months rather than falling apart like in the crash in 2008.
He said the difference is the market now is a seller’s market rather than a buyer’s like before the Great Recession. Leading up to 2008, there was a surplus of especially large houses and demand fell off. Now, builders struggling with labor and material shortages can’t keep up with construction demand.
Levy said he also thinks housing in the Franklin County area has been undervalued for a long time compared to other areas, adding that inflated prices here might just be the market correcting itself.
He said as long as the American economy stays strong and the workforce benefits, higher interest rates are not a worry.
“The interest rate was 10 percent and going up on my first house, so if it goes from 3.5 to 4, I don’t have any worries,” Levy said. “Four is historically low. We can sell a lot of real estate at 5 percent.”
The Realtors said the current market is tough for first-time home buyers and others without much equity, which makes it hard to secure a reasonable mortgage for a home, especially in today’s hot market.
For those buyers, Realtors suggest to keep trying at the also-crowded rental market until more homes are for sale.
“It’s an exciting market,” LeClaire said. “I don’t think there is an honest way to predict it right now other than we all need inventory. If Realtors had the inventory, I feel like we all have buyers.”