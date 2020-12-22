To The Editor:
In reference to the article regarding the improvements to High Street, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School would like to clarify that it supports the improvements being planned for High Street.
Unfortunately, we were unavailable to comment due to a scheduled day off from school last week for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.
These improvements will enhance the quality of life in Washington for the many reasons stated in the article and improve the safety of our students and visitors as they gather here for school, games, events, performances, etc.
St. Francis Borgia Regional High School is grateful to the city of Washington for its diligent work to make this happen. From the initial conversations between the city and our high school president last year until now, we have enthusiastically supported this project and will continue to do so.
We are grateful for our community’s support and look forward to many years of collaboration as we work to make our high school and our town a better place to live, work, attend school and raise families.
Bernie Naumann
Interim president, SFBRHS