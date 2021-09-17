A group of Union High School students could soon learn lessons that would assist them in their careers with help from the city’s parks department.
Students with Wildcat Reach, an alternative education program for freshmen and sophomores, will work on various projects within the parks. The Wildcat Reach program is intended to assist students who need extra support in academics, anger management and socializing with peers.
David Kemp, Reach teacher at Union High School, recently told Union’s park advisory board the goal is to help students aspire to careers.
“The thought is to do some city beautification projects in the parks, low-skill, easy stuff — paint benches, maybe some flower beds,” he said, “just to let them get their feet wet.”
Other tasks could include mulching, striping sports fields and simple assembly of structures, Kemp said. Students will avoid potentially hazardous tasks like climbing up tall ladders and spreading herbicide.
“A lot of kids don’t think about that. They want to be a doctor, they want to be a lawyer, they want to be an NBA star,” he said. “Behind the scenes, there are a lot of good-paying jobs.”
Transportation would be provided by the school district, Kemp said.
“Really, the goals for me for this partnership would be for these students to learn how to work, collaborate, provide a cathartic and calming work environment,” he said.
Such work could be positive for the students, considering the issues they are dealing with.
Reach students will work together with school student council members, who will get service learning credits, Kemp said.
“Plus, those student council kids are a little more popular,” he said. “My students are maybe a little more under the radar. So there’s that interaction and meshing of social skills.”
Kemp and student council sponsors will supervise the students, Kemp said.
The park board voted unanimously to move forward with Kemp’s proposal, with board member April Thompson calling it an “awesome idea.”
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said Monday that he doesn’t have a specific list of projects for the students to do, but he expects things to come up in the fall.
“As the fall hits, there’s going to be a lot of cleaning up of fallen leaves, acorns and gumballs,” he said. “That would be perfect for this kind of program.”