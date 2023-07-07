In a few weeks, demolition crews will remove the last pieces of concrete and mortar of the once bustling Diamond Inn Motel in Gray Summit. In its heyday, the motel, along with the iconic Diamonds Restaurant that for years stood beside it, were popular Franklin County landmarks that still stir fond memories and some nostalgia from the people who ate there, stayed there or worked there.
The origins of both the Diamond Inn Motel and the Diamonds Restaurant can be traced a mile or so to the west in Villa Ridge where the original Diamonds Restaurant was an enduring fixture along the fabled U.S. Highway 66 — better known as Route 66. Historians and aficionados of Route 66, which author John Steinbeck dubbed the “Mother Road,” continue to celebrate the role the Diamonds Restaurant played in our country’s massive westward migration of the 20th Century.
Route 66 provided merchants and entrepreneurs along the highway – especially those offering fuel, food and lodging an opportunity to capitalize on that westward migration.
Louis (Louie) Eckelkamp Sr., who worked at the Diamonds Restaurant as a busboy in the 1920s and later worked his way up to manager and eventually became the owner, saw that opportunity and seized it. Through hard work, hustle and a knack for understanding what weary travelers were looking for, Eckelkamp made the Diamonds into a famous Route 66 landmark. It became a key part of his business portfolio, which also would include the Gardenway Motel that he built in 1945. The Diamonds shaped Eckelkamp’s life as well as those of his children, and their families who would work at the restaurant and later take over the operation of the business and expand upon the concept of serving travelers along popular highways.
All of these famous Route 66 landmarks are shuttered today. The Diamonds Restaurant closed in September 1995, the Diamond Inn shut down in November 2016 and the Gardenway Motel ceased operations in 2014. In a few weeks, the last physical remnants of these local landmarks, which figure prominently in Route 66 history, will be gone. But the memories of these iconic landmarks will live on as an important part of local and U.S. history.
A Route 66 landmark
Over the next several days, if you drive down Old Highway 66 in Gray Summit, you’ll see, just across from Shaw Nature Reserve, crews tearing down the shell of an old motel. The motel is dilapidated, having closed in 2016.
You may also see a distinguished man with white hair looking on as the motel is reduced to splinters and chunks of brick. That man is the chairman and CEO of the Bank of Washington and as such you might think he’d be too busy for the casual observation of a routine demolition. Yet there he is, nearly every day, watching them tear down this motel.
His motel
He is L.B. Eckelkamp Jr., and he and his siblings built the Diamond Inn Motel back in 1971. It was part of a veritable empire of restaurants and motels that Eckelkamp’s family owned and operated which included the Diamonds Restaurant, the Diamond Inn Motel, and the Gardenway Motel that served travelers who were part of the massive national westward migration of the 20th century.
The Diamonds was a local institution and a stop for thousands of travelers on America’s Mother Road, U.S. Highway 66, during the era of the great American road trip, in which mom and dad would load up the kids, pack up the car and head west. The cries of “Are we there yet?” became a cultural touchstone on these journeys. These travelers needed a place to eat and sleep on their journeys. Stops like the Diamonds and the Gardenway Motel were part of the lore that grew out of those trips.
The Diamonds and its spin-offs provided jobs for thousands of local teenagers during its heyday, which Eckelkamp said lasted from the late 40s through the 1960s. The jobs involved the feeding and boarding of multitudes of travelers and served as the introduction to work life for generations of area teenagers.
Just about every person in the area of a certain age has memories of the Diamonds, the Diamond Inn, or the Gardenway. The Diamonds Restaurant was the place area residents would go for late night breakfast. It was a welcome stop for soldiers coming to or leaving Fort Leonard Wood. The all-you-can-eat buffet was legendary.
Belying his sadness, Eckelkamp will tell you he checks in on the demolition progress to “make sure everybody’s doing what they’re supposed to be doing.” That line draws laughter, but it masks a deeper emotion.
Eckelkamp is reliving a lifetime of emotions and memories as he watches the demolition crews do their work. There is a lot of history to recall. There are a lot of stories to tell. The buildings he is watching come down represent the last physical remnants of the Diamonds legacy, a legacy which shaped Eckelkamp’s life as well as the lives of his family members and everyone who worked or ate there. The Diamonds had a lasting influence on a lot of people. The legacy of the Diamonds predates L.B. Eckelkamp, so let’s start at the beginning.
The Mother Road is very old
The road that we knew as Route 66, which was subsequently replaced by I-44, is an old, old road. It was an Indian route known by settlers as the “Osage Indian Trail” and much of it followed the route of Route 66 closely, according to the Greene County Historical Society. After people erected telegraph lines along the road, it became known as the Wire Road and then the Old Wire Road. In the St. Louis area, it was called the Springfield Road. In the 20th century, the road was designated as route 14 between St. Louis and Joplin. Then, in 1926, it was designated a national highway and became the renowned U.S. Highway 66, the road now fabled in song and story and home to attractions like the Arcadia Round Barn, the Petrified Forest, and the Blue Whale of Catoosa. The Diamonds took its place among these iconic Route 66 landmarks.
A Legend Begins
In 1919, a man named Spencer Groff noticed that a lot of cars were passing by his farm on the old Springfield Road in Villa Ridge. A lot of cars. This was where only horses used to go.
Groff saw an opportunity. He enlisted some kids to pick a bunch of plums and proceeded to sell them to motorists from a roadside stand over the Labor Day weekend. It worked; Groff sold out of plums and an idea bloomed in his head: Travelers would buy stuff if you made it available.
Next, Groff added soda, hot dogs, eggs, tobacco and even puppies to his roadside stand, according to the Eureka Historical Society. When he added a gas pump, he couldn’t have known he was starting a business empire that would last more than a century and serve 6,000 people daily and 2 million annually at its height.
Known as the Banana Stand, Groff’s venture soon outgrew its meager facilities, so Groff marked out a diamond shape in the dirt on the slim wedge of property between Route 66 and Route 100 and erected a building there, calling it “The Diamonds.”
Groff’s philosophy was to keep it simple. He wanted a place where “no one hesitated to enter because of dress or dirt.” He wanted his place to feel like coming home to eat.
Eckelkamp’s father, Louis (Louie) Eckelkamp Sr., began working for Groff in the 1920s as a busboy and worked his way up to manager by age 18. Eckelkamp says that in 1935, his father became sole owner of the Diamonds while leasing the land from Groff. In 1945 he built the Gardenway Motel near the restaurant. In 1948, the restaurant burned and Eckelkamp Sr., rebuilt it on the leased property.
The building he rebuilt still stands in run-down condition at the intersection of Old Route 66 and Route 100. It was there that L.B. Eckelkamp Jr., like so many other area teens, began working as a busboy and dishwasher at the age of 12 or 13. It was the mid-1950s, and the restaurant was already riding a wave of success that wouldn’t stop for another 40 years.
Life at The Diamonds
Eckelkamp says he worked 12-hour shifts in the restaurant, six days a week. “It taught us how to work,” he says, speaking not just for himself. “Everybody who is anybody in Washington worked at the Diamonds.”
The restaurant was so busy that no employees were allowed to take Friday, Saturday, or Sunday nights off. “Everybody worked on the weekends,” he says. His wife Bonnie, sister Susie Eckelkamp and cousin Mark Wood who were interviewed for this story, nod and chuckle in agreement. They were all there, too, as was Eckelkamp’s other sister, Judy and his brother, Billy.
How busy was busy? “We had buses,” said Eckelkamp. “Seventy-plus buses a day stopped for meal stops. Think about that. Thirty to 35 people on a bus that would get off and have a meal, 70 times a day.” And that was on top of the regular car traffic.
“They were going west. Many were going to California, they were going to Texas, they were going to Arizona, you know, all the stops,” he said. Eckelkamp would talk to, and sometimes learn from, these travelers.
In fact, Eckelkamp can still recite the mantra of the bus drivers as they called their passengers back on board after a meal. With a chuckle, he summons the memory, “All aboard westbound Greyhound — St. Clair, Sullivan, Cuba, St. James, Rolla, Waynesville, Lebanon, Springfield, Joplin, Tulsa, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Amarillo, Albuquerque, Los Angeles!”
He grins and says, “I haven’t done that for a long time.” Then he repeats it again.
Eckelkamp’s younger sister Susie also began working at the Diamonds when she was 13. “I can remember the line. It went out the door and around the building with people waiting in line,” she said.
There were so many customers that Eckelkamp had to build bunkhouses for employees who came to work from as far away as the East Coast. “They’d hitchhike out here to work for the summer and then go home. Sometimes they didn’t go home,” said Eckelkamp.
“Remember ‘New York’?” he asks Wood, speaking of a busboy who came from that state to work years ago. He still remembers the names of several of the out-of-state workers.
And yes, the money rolled in. In those days, people didn’t pay with plastic. “It was all cash,” says Eckelkamp. “Each day they would leave 50 dollars in the cash register for change and put the rest in a cigar box. Then on Sunday they’d count it all and take it to the bank Monday.”
Even after going to law school at the University of Missouri, Eckelkamp worked nights at the Diamonds after putting in a full day at his law office.
Along with learning about work, Eckelkamp’s experience at the Diamonds taught him compassion. “There were a lot of people that were coming down the road and would stop and didn’t have the money for a meal. So we always gave them a meal.” He says he got that from his father. “My dad wouldn’t refuse a meal to anybody. Anybody that needed anything got taken care of. I would say that was more foundation for me than anything.”
Progress intrudes
Everything was going along nicely; the Diamonds and the adjoining Gardenway Motel were earning a nice living for the Eckelkamp family. And then, in 1967, progress intervened in the form of a newer, faster highway known as Interstate 44. It bypassed the Diamonds by a mere 900 feet, but Eckelkamp’s father told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch “it may as well have been nine miles.” Business dried up. Cold.
Mark Wood was there. “What made a difference was when the interstate came through,” he said. “That just shut the doors. It was unbelievable. Then when we built the new Diamonds down the road, it was like we were reborn.”
Eckelkamp’s father had to fire dozens of employees. Many of the businesses at the same intersection failed. Something had to be done.
So in 1969, the family opened a “New Diamonds” restaurant at the I-44 exit at Gray Summit, just a mile or so up the road from the original.
And once again business boomed. The restaurant thrived, and on eight acres he bought from his father, Eckelkamp and his siblings built the Diamond Inn Motel – the one that is being torn down now. Eckelkamp says the motel was very successful. “It was full from Memorial Day to Labor Day,” he said. “We had 162 rooms that were busy all the time.”
In the meantime, Eckelkamp’s father had gotten into the banking business, an endeavor Eckelkamp would follow.
The new Diamonds was successful but not to the extent of the original. Susie Eckelkamp says life just got too fast-paced. “People were in a hurry now. They didn’t want to stop. We were the first stop west of St. Louis. Now we had to compete with McDonald’s,” she said.
Eventually, the business began to lose money. But the family held on.
Eckelkamp’s father died in 1983. But the family didn’t close the Diamonds then, because Eckelkamp’s mother liked to go there each morning for breakfast, and they didn’t want to close until his mother no longer wished to go there.
The Diamonds eventually closed in 1995. But the Diamond Inn remained open, so the Diamond legacy, begun more than 70 years before by plum-seller Spencer Groff, was still holding on.
Until 2016 that is, when the inevitable happened. The Diamond Inn closed its doors. Much of it had to do with access. The original Diamonds Restaurant and Gardenway Motel were right on the highway. The parking lot literally abutted the roadway, so people could just pull off the road and they were there. They didn’t have to use an exit ramp, no maneuvering past the exit ramp to your final destination.
Eckelkamp noted his appreciation of that when asked if, as advertised, the Diamonds complex really was the “worlds largest roadside restaurant.” He grins and says “well, we put that sign up and no one ever confronted us on it, so...” Then he added with a serious note, “the key is the word ‘roadside.’ ”
The Diamond Inn Motel in Gray Summit was the last of the businesses descended from Groff’s original Banana Stand, although the Eckelkamp family remains active in the hotel business, owning and operating the Holiday Inn St. Louis West at Six Flags.
Those businesses included, at various times, the restaurant and motel, several guest cabins, a truck stop, a fireworks stand, and even a temporary roadside stand set up by Eckelkamp Sr., when the original Diamonds burned.
‘A difficult thing’
Eckelkamp’s wife Bonnie says the Diamonds was very important to her. “It’s just part of who you are. It was our life, you know what I mean?” But she says there was little choice. Speaking of the Diamond Inn, she says wistfully, “It’s sad to see it come down, but it was time.”
L.B. Eckelkamp is sad but stoic. “Taking it down is a difficult thing. I don’t like going down there to see it happening,” he said.
“It” is the demolition of the last physical remnants of the great Diamonds business empire, which at one time was known world-wide. It was begun on a whim and nurtured through hard work and dedication, and now it’s going away. And that, understandably, hurts Eckelkamp.
So if you’re driving on Old 66 in Gray Summit near the site of the old Diamond Inn Motel over the next few days, you might see L.B. Eckelkamp there, watching, watching. Just to make sure they’re doing it right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.