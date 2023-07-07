Diamond Inn Motel postcard
The Diamond Inn Motel is shown in the foreground of this vintage postcard, with the Diamonds Restaurant in the background.

 Submitted Photo.

In a few weeks, demolition crews will remove the last pieces of concrete and mortar of the once bustling Diamond Inn Motel in Gray Summit. In its heyday, the motel, along with the iconic Diamonds Restaurant that for years stood beside it, were popular Franklin County landmarks that still stir fond memories and some nostalgia from the people who ate there, stayed there or worked there. 

The origins of both the Diamond Inn Motel and the Diamonds Restaurant can be traced a mile or so to the west in Villa Ridge where the original Diamonds Restaurant was an enduring fixture along the fabled U.S. Highway 66 — better known as Route 66.  Historians and  aficionados of Route 66, which author John Steinbeck dubbed the “Mother Road,” continue to celebrate the role the Diamonds Restaurant played in our country’s massive westward migration of the 20th Century. 

