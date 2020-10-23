Rawlings Sporting Goods, the sports equipment manufacturer with headquarters in Town and Country and a distribution center in Washington, announced it’s acquiring Easton Diamond Sports, a California-based sports equipment maker.
The purchase amount was not disclosed.
Both companies deal heavily in baseball and softball equipment, with Rawlings being the official supplier of the MLB. Mike Zlaket, president and CEO of Rawlings, wrote in a press release that the acquisition will provide many opportunities and advantages for everyone who loves baseball and softball.
It was not clear at press time Friday whether the acquisition would impact the Washington Rawlings facility, particularly with regards to potential new hires. Attempts by The Missourian to reach both the HR manager at the Washington facility and the vice president of marketing for the company, Mike Thompson, were unsuccessful.
The company laid off 270 employees in April — 130 from the Washington distribution center — due to the financial strains brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.