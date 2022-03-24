Rawlings Sporting Goods is moving forward with plans to complete a $8.05 million expansion of its distribution center on Westlink Drive in Washington, according to company officials.
A building permit for the project was issued March 4.
The addition will add about 150,000 square feet of high-bay warehouse space where more product can be stored, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The expansion comes after the company signed a 10-year lease extension with its landlord, Hollingsworth Capital Partners, last fall. At the time, Ben McIntosh, Rawlings’ vice president of distribution and logistics, said the company planned to hire 80 to 100 workers to handle the expected additional workload.
This story has been updated. A previous version of this story had details about a groundbreaking ceremony. Since publishing this story, company officials have altered the date and plans for the ceremony.