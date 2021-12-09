A Pacific man was arrested after being indicted for statutory rape, an unclassified felony, and enticement of a child, also an unclassified felony.
Travis L. Hedrick, 41, has been accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12 and sending text messages to that child requesting to touch them in a sexual manner, according to the indictment.
The enticement allegedly took place in 2017, and the statutory rape allegedly took place in December 2020, according to online court records.
The indictment was filed on Nov. 12, and a warrant was issued for Hedrick’s arrest on Nov. 17, according to online court records.