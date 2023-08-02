Early Wednesday morning rain and thunderstorms caused some road closures in Franklin County.
According to the Franklin County Highway Department, Pin Oak Road off of Highway ZZ, near Gerald, was closed due a flash flood. The stretch of road was closed for roughly three hours but as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the road was open to traffic once again, Franklin County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch told The Missourian.
Although one road was reopened, Grutsch said that Stone Church Road, near New Haven, was still currently closed to traffic as of 12:30 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, Franklin County is under a flash flood watch from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday.
Grutsch advised that travelers should be aware of the flash flood weather alerts, and drivers should not attempt to drive through water on roadways.
“Everybody should be aware of the danger that is out there when water is over the road,” Grutsch said.
