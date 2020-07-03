Though Mother Nature didn’t cooperate, organizers of the first baseball tournament at Veterans Memorial Park in Union were pleased with how the event went.
The tournament, put on by Greater Midwest Baseball of St. Louis, drew 40 teams from as far away as Wisconsin, Illinois and Tennessee. Angie Breeden, program coordinator with the Union Parks and Recreation Department, said the tournament, which was supposed to be played over three days, was called off late in the second day after 3 1/2 inches of rain began falling in the afternoon Saturday, June 27.
But the rain couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm shown toward the 3-year-old baseball complex. Dane Keeven, 13, said his teammates from Edwardsville, Ill., enjoyed their games.
“They have good dugouts, good people to clean up after the games,” he said. “It’s just a good park.”
Union was able to take advantage of tournaments in other areas being canceled because of park closures related to the coronavirus pandemic. Though Union waited until June 1 to approve opening its ball fields, it quickly scrambled to put together tournaments.
On Saturday morning, Ed Curnutte, board president for the Union Baseball Association, said he’d heard only one minor quibble with the ball fields, that one of the fields was a bit dry. A smaller rain Saturday morning took care of that.
The board of aldermen did not approve opening city baseball fields until after the Union baseball and softball associations canceled their seasons. But Curnutte said it was still great to get use out of the fields.
“Everyone I ask, they say, ‘You’ve got a beautiful facility,’ ” he said. “They can see all the work we put in here.”
Union won’t have to wait long to get another chance to prove it can host a tournament for an entire weekend. A tournament, promoted by Game 7 Baseball Inc., Maryland Heights, is planned for July 10-12 at Veterans Park, with more expected after that.
The upcoming tournament will feature wooden bats and a larger span of age groups, said Curnutte, who was grilling hamburgers for players and their families to buy.
“It looks like it might be even bigger,” he said.
Future tournaments are expected to have beer and wine sales, once the city gets a license for it. But some attending the games liked that the facility has a splash pad and playgrounds.
“I like that they have something for the kids to do,” said Crystal O’Donnell of Waterloo, Ill., who was on hand to watch her son play.
Union also is considering playing host to upcoming soccer tournaments, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at a meeting last week.
The city plans to have more equipment available to deal with rain, as well as changing up some concession items at the next baseball tournament, Breeden said. After lights shut off during play Friday night, workers will take the ball field lights off a timer and turn them on and off manually.
“It was definitely a learning experience,” she said.
But the event drew people to hotel rooms and restaurants, Breeden said.
“I had a ton of positive feedback,” she said.