With off-and-on rain and temperatures more like fall than late spring, the pavilion for wine sampling was the place to be for a simple reason Saturday, the second day of Washington’s 41st Art Fair & Winefest.
“It’s covered,” Kim Warnecke said with a laugh.
Warnecke, along with friends and family, was tasting some of the 65 wines from the 13 Missouri wineries taking part in the event. While they love the wine, they said it is also a chance to help area businesses.
“We get to keep the local economy thriving,” Warnecke said.
Tyler King, executive director of Downtown Washington Inc., said Saturday evening he was very happy with the event, considering the circumstances.
“It’s pretty common for people to take cover for a short time, then come back eating and drinking and having a good time,” he said.
In all, organizers were pleased with the attendance.
“We were expecting 10,000 over the weekend,” Cassidy Desmond, event and promotion specialist with Downtown Washington Inc., said Monday. “It might have been closer to 5,000 to 8,000 over the weekend.”
Nearly 1,000 tickets were sold for the wine tasting and Sunday’s Sip and Savor event, Desmond said.
With some people not making it Saturday, Sunday had a larger than normal turnout, she said.
“Sunday was beautiful,” Desmond said. “Even though our crowd was impacted a little bit on Saturday, Sunday definitely made up for it.”
Art Fair & Winefest is a great way for some of the wineries to get their name out, said Kathy Brandt, a member of the family that owns White Mule Winery in Owensville.
“It’s always a great event,” she said Saturday. “The weather’s been a little crazy to us today, but Downtown Washington always does a great job promoting it.”
This is the eighth year White Mule has taken part in Art Fair & Winefest. While they go to other wine events, Brandt said this is the largest. It is hard to beat with the scenery overlooking the Missouri River, she added.
For those participating in the Art Fair part of the event, the damp conditions and temperatures in the high 50s were more of a challenge.
“Sporadic might be the best word for it,” said Shiela Cahill, a stained glass artist from Stony Hill. “They came out as soon as it started. With the hail earlier, that really got a bunch of them going.”
One customer at Cahill’s tent told her she came from Belleville, Illinois, and the weather was bad the entire way. Cahill said this is her fifth or six time at Art Fair & Winefest.
“I was here last year, and it was absolutely wonderful,” she said.
While the 35 vendors were initially expecting to stay until 8 p.m. Saturday, some had closed up their tents a little after 5.
Though the wineries that came to Art Fair & Winefest were mostly from a short drive to Washington, some of the food vendors came from much farther. Chandra Thomas made lemonade for Gary’s, a stand from Springdale, Arkansas, that offered cheesesteaks and barbecue.
“I think they’ve been coming to this event for a few years,” Thomas said. “They love this city.”
Another popular place was the covered music tent, where people listened to Garden Party, Wes McRaven & The Widow Makers and Savana on Saturday.