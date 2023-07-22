Vehicle Crash Graphic

Three people were injured in three separate Franklin County crashes on Interstate 44 during a heavy rain storm Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At 7:04 a.m., Allison Nowak, 35, of St. Clair, was traveling eastbound in a 2017 Nissan Maxima and driving too fast for road conditions during the rain storm, according to a crash report. Near mile marker 243 between St. Clair and Villa Ridge, the patrol said Nowak lost control of the Maxima, spun out, traveled off the left side of the road and crashed into the cable barriers in the median. Nowak was transported to Mercy Hospital Washington by St. Clair Ambulance District personnel to be treated for minor injuries.

