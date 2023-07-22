Three people were injured in three separate Franklin County crashes on Interstate 44 during a heavy rain storm Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
At 7:04 a.m., Allison Nowak, 35, of St. Clair, was traveling eastbound in a 2017 Nissan Maxima and driving too fast for road conditions during the rain storm, according to a crash report. Near mile marker 243 between St. Clair and Villa Ridge, the patrol said Nowak lost control of the Maxima, spun out, traveled off the left side of the road and crashed into the cable barriers in the median. Nowak was transported to Mercy Hospital Washington by St. Clair Ambulance District personnel to be treated for minor injuries.
Erin Ellisbyrd, 35, of Rolla, was driving a 2012 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-44 between St. Clair and Anaconda. At 7:45 a.m. near mile marker 233, the Sonata hydroplaned, slid into the center median and crashed into the cable barriers, according to the report. Ellisbyrd sustained minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by the St. Clair Ambulance District.
At 8:08 a.m., a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling eastbound on I-44 near mile marker 247 in Franklin County when the vehicle, which was going too fast for road conditions, traveled off the roadway and struck the concrete median barrier, according to the patrol. Sarah Frederick, 43, of St. Clair, was transported to Mercy Hospital Washington by the Union Ambulance District where she was treated for moderate injuries.
