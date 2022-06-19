V&S Railway has filed a notice of intent that it will soon abandon rail service on the nearly 10 miles of line that runs from Union to Beaufort.
The line has been underused for years. It was decommissioned from the Rock Island Line and only the first few miles from Union have been used for extra car storage since 2015, when V&S purchased the ownership and operating rights on about 130 miles of line from Ameren.
The notice of intent to abandon operations filed with the Surface Transportation Board in Washington, D.C., would remove V&S Railway’s common carrier obligation to provide “transportation or service on reasonable request,” and clears the way for it to scrap the rail materials.
An affiliate company of V&S — A&K Railroad Materials — has pulled up the steel rail line that ran west of Beaufort and sold the materials. That will be the fate of the tracks from milepost 71.6 in Beaufort to milepost 61.89 in Union, which V&S has operating rights over.
V&S Railway general counsel Doug Davis said he wasn’t sure of the exact tonnage of materials to be recovered, but that it will be “quite a bit.”
Most of the track will likely be scrapped rather than repurposed, because of the dilapidated condition of the line. Davis said a few years ago he attempted to drive to Beaufort on a hi-rail pickup truck, which travels on the railroad tracks, but overgrown vegetation prevented travel much farther than a mile and a half past Union.
Davis said the track removal, which should start later this summer, would cause minimum disruptions to people and property along the line.
In January, Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings purchased the line from Beaufort to St. Louis from V&S Railway and committed to upgrading and increasing rail service along the line from Union to St. Louis, according to previous Missourian reporting. It currently serves customers such as Silgan Plastic Food Containers and Buddeez Storage Containers.
Davis said after the scrapping process, Jaguar can use the property, including as an addition to the proposed 144-mile-long Rock Island Trail from Windsor to Beaufort.
Union Community and Economic Development Director James Schmieder has supported having the trail run through Union, according to previous reporting.