A longtime member of the Union Board of Aldermen is being challenged by a relative newcomer to the city in the Tuesday, June 2, election.
Robert “Bob” Schmuke, a truck driver for the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of New Haven, has been on the board for 19 years. He has lived in Union all his 64 years.
Don Covington is a retired minister who has lived in Union for about two years. Before joining the clergy, he was a school superintendent.
Reasons for Running
Along with working with a school board, Covington has spent time working with church boards during his career. He has always enjoyed helping out in the towns where he has lived.
“I moved from one community to another,” he said. “I like to be involved. This is my home now.”
Schmuke is seeking another term because he believes in Union, he said.
“I believe in Union with my heart and soul,” he said. “We’re close enough to the big city where you can get anything you need, but I think Union is probably the best place around to raise a family.”
Issues
Parks have long been a passion of Schmuke’s, who was on the park board before being appointed to the board of aldermen, he said. He has also made a point of making sure the city has a great employee base and knowledgeable department heads.
“After being on the board so long, I think there are a number of issues that need to be addressed,” he said. “We’re getting to all of them.”
Along with updating infrastructure, Schmuke wants to help Union’s industrial park to expand in the next few years.
“We’re running out of industrial space,” he said.
Union could also add new commercial businesses, Schmuke said.
“That’s probably population driven,” he said. “I think when the Census comes out, our population will probably rise to around 12,000.”
Schmuke expects that to attract larger retail developers.
“There are some big box stores I think we, probably, could be in the running for now,” he said.
Covington doesn’t have any specific issues, but wants to help the city as a whole, he said.
“I just want to make Union a better place,” he said.
When asked, Covington said nothing stuck out that he would have done differently than the current board.
“It’s a wonderful place to live, and I’d like to do my part to keep it that way,” he said.
Schmuke praises the job City Administrator Russell Rost and his staff have done during the coronavirus pandemic. The situation led to the delay of municipal elections until June 2 from their original April 7 date.
“He’s working well with the county,” Schmuke said of Rost. “There’s only so much you can do with the guidelines that have been handed down, and I think Russell has conveyed that to us. I think it’s been handled very well.”
Several events in Union parks have been canceled because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, including the annual Founders Day and Franklin County Fair. Meanwhile, the Splash-N-Swimplex and city ballfields are closed for at least part of the summer, leading to cancellations of youth sports seasons.
Both candidates support the city’s response.
“I think they did what needed to be done,” Covington said.
Ward 1 is the northernmost aldermen district, primarily covering parts of the city north of Flat Creek and the railroad tracks.
All aldermanic seats carry two-year terms.