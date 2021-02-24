Changes in assessed property values and an increase in state and federal aid helped the Union R-XI School District decrease its projected deficit for the current school year.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold told the board of education the projected deficit now stands at $572,987. The board approved a deficit of $1.3 million on a $40.6 million budget in June 2020.
The district started the 2020-21 budget year with a projected assessed property value increase of 2 percent, which increased to 3.45 percent in October 2020, when the district decreased the projected 2020-21 deficit to $934,020. But the property value increase dropped back to 3.18 percent with the most recent budget revision.
“Unfortunately, the (assessed valuation) came in lower than they projected,” Weinhold said at the board’s Wednesday, Feb. 17 meeting. “So we had to readjust.”
This marked the first time in 14 years assessed values went lower, said Michelle Fink, district director of finance.
But the district has been helped by an increase in projected Proposition C revenue, money from the state based on average daily attendance. That has increased to $1,025 per student from $1,006 in June.
Meanwhile, the classroom trust fund increased to $370 per student from $350 in earlier projections. “So those projected more revenue,” Weinhold said.
The district also has received more reimbursements from free breakfast and lunch. It also has seen savings in being short school resource officers in some cases. What the district pays in utilities also has decreased.
And the district doesn’t expect to spend everything in the budget, Weinhold said.
“In this unusual year, we feel very confident where we’re at,” he said. “Will it balance? I don’t know. Is there a possibility? Always. We just don’t know where we’re at right now.”
Travel expenses still in the budget are among those that might not be spent, Fink said. “People probably aren’t going to go traveling because there aren’t conferences,” she said. “There’s probably some little stuff here and there that we left in there.”
Federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) money also helped with COVID-19-related expenses, Weinhold said.
The district has $8.8 million in reserves should it end the year with a loss.
In 2019-20, the district had a “paper” loss of just over $1 million, while Weinhold said the “actual” loss was $552,000. The lower number reflects the decrease in the district’s bank account.
The board approved a loss of $812,998 at the beginning of the 2019-20 budget year. Weinhold previously said that number decreased to $480,000 by February 2020 but the district lost revenue when the COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of campuses in March.
With all the changes in the past year, the difference in revenue between February 2020 and February 2021 is not bad, Weinhold said. “Remember, this was done before COVID last year,” he said.”We’ve been very fortunate.”
Board members said they are happy with where they are at this point.
“I think a lot of school districts couldn’t say that,” board member Aaron Bockhorst said.