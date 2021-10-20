The president of the Union R-XI School District’s board wants to make clear the district has nothing to do with a letter from a national organization that claimed schools are under “immediate threat.”
In a Sept. 29 letter to President Joe Biden, National School Boards Association (NSBA) President Dr. Viola M. Garcia and CEO Chip Slaven wrote that “immediate assistance is required to protect our students, school board members and educators who are susceptible to acts of violence affecting interstate commerce because of threats to their districts, families and personal safety.”
According to the letter, board members and educators had been “attacked” because of approving COVID-19-related mask policies and were “under threat” because of “propaganda” on critical race theory.
“This propaganda continues despite the fact that critical race theory is not taught in public schools and remains a complex law school and graduate school subject well beyond the scope of a K-12 class,” the letter said.
Critical race theory is the concept that racism is not merely individual bias but that racism has been built into American institutions through policies like redlining, which made securing a home loan very difficult for people living in many minority communities around the country, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The NSBA cited more than 20 incidents of harassment, disruption and intimidation in several states and asked Biden to help with a collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement and school officials.
On Oct. 4, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland directed Justice Department and FBI officials to meet with school board members and school and district officials to address threats.
The NSBA letter prompted a response from the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA).
“While we recognize that there are serious issues occurring around the country and in some communities in Missouri, we strongly disagree with the tone of the NSBA letter and especially with the call for federal involvement,” MSBA Executive Director Melissa Randol wrote Oct. 7.
Union R-XI’s board is an MSBA member. Neither the Union school board nor the Missouri School Boards’ Association is a member of the national association.
Randol added that threats of violence should not be tolerated, calling for “civility and respect.”
“We absolutely and unequivocally believe in the First Amendment rights of parents and all citizens to speak freely and petition their governments,” Randol wrote. “We appreciate the passion parents and others have for Missouri’s schools and the children we are serving. We encourage that passion and must create safe opportunities for voices to be heard.”
Union R-XI board President Dr. Virgil Weideman forwarded Randol’s email to other board members and administrators, as well as local media, adding his thanks to the state organization.
“Although it was hard for me to believe that MSBA would agree with the NSBA letter, I appreciate your distancing us from the stand that NSBA has taken,” Weideman wrote. “I have never been a fan of NSBA, and this just cements my attitude toward them.”
In a phone interview Monday with The Missourian, Weideman elaborated on his email.
“I was pretty upset when I heard that the National School Board Association, which we’re not associated with but purports to speak for all school boards, came out, basically, against people talking at board meetings. That was ludicrous,” he said. “Their whole stance tended to be toward, ‘Well, parents need to go home and shut up.’ That’s hogwash. That goes against what the United States stands for.”
Like any elected office, school boards report to the people, Weideman said.
“To say that you shouldn’t listen to the people or you’ve got to worry about them doing some threat or whatever, that’s ludicrous,” he said. “Everybody has concerns, and everybody has the right to speak about those concerns.”
If residents are committing illegal acts toward school officials, it can be dealt with by local officials, Weideman said. “You don’t need the federal government getting involved,” he said. “That was a political play, and they ought to stay out of politics.”
Weideman got involved because the issue was started by a school board association, he said. “That besmirches school boards across the nation,” he said. “I don’t think school boards should stand for that. School boards can speak for themselves.”
Weideman said he doesn’t expect the Union R-XI board to take any official action on the letter, adding the MSBA’s response “said it all.”
The NSBA didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Missourian. But in a statement emailed to The Associated Press, Slaven said violence and threats are the issue, not protests from parents.
“This is absolutely false. NSBA and school board members don’t want to stop parents from expressing their First Amendment rights or label them as terrorists,” Slaven said. “Our letter to President Biden was about stopping dangerous and threatening acts that school board members and other education leaders are receiving.”