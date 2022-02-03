Some Union R-XI school district staff will get a bit of extra pay to help keep the district’s new websites updated.
The school district is rolling out a new website and mobile app, which is part of new Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes’ vision of revamping how the district communicates with families and other stakeholders, said Dr. Justin Tarte the district’s executive director of human resources.
After a “hybrid soft rollout,” where both old and new versions were available, the new website is active, Tarte said. A more formal rollout is expected later in the spring semester once the website and mobile app are completely ready.
But the new website needs more attention than what the district was previously able to give to it.
The school district will pay one employee at Union High School, Union Middle School and the district’s three elementary schools an extra $1,000 to run the websites.
“What we’re finding is there’s just a lot that goes into maintaining a website and keeping it up to date, keeping it fresh, keeping the content relevant,” Tarte told the district’s board of education at its January meeting. “(Network administrator) Dan Hall’s got about 27 jobs on top of what he’s doing with the website.”
The district has sent out surveys and worked to determine which employees would make good webmasters, Tarte said.
“It’s our hope that with our new team of webmasters we can continue refining and enhancing our new website to improve the user experience,” Tarte told The Missourian.
Building the website, creating the app and overhauling external and internal communications systems cost a total of $24,000, including a $12,000 one-time charge to start the new software, Tarte said.
While he thought it was a “great idea,” board President Dr. Virgil Weideman asked if the webmasters would be able to work with students on developing internet skills.
“It seems to me that there would be some real opportunity there for students to learn a lot,” he said.
Tarte said it will depend on the education level.
“At the elementary level, they have a little more flexibility and leeway with their jobs, so I think there will be opportunities to work with students, and to be able to, hopefully, leverage some of their expertise,” he said. “And I think that will also enhance the overall experience of our website.”
While the board unanimously approved the extra pay, some suggested that webmasters at some schools should be paid more than others.
“The reality is there’s a lot more content on the high school section of the website than Beaufort (Elementary), as far as activities and events and making sure those things are in place,” board member Matt Borgmann said. “There’s a lot more work to be done at the high school level.”
Tarte replied that he had already received emails about the topic but that they would stick with the across the board $1,000 stipends for now.
“Of course, we are going to look at it, and if it is determined that there is a significant difference in workload, then we would revisit with the board and come back,” he said.
The district will also track how much each webmaster works on the website to help determine how much each should be paid.
“I say start with $1,000, keep track of hours and see,” board member Amy Hall said. “Because some people can do things way faster than others.”
Some of the workload for the high school webmaster could be reduced because of help from students in upper-level classes, Borgmann said.