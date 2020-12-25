The Union R-XI School District Board of Education has given final approval for an early retirement incentive plan for teachers and other employees.
Certified employees like teachers and administrators will receive $15,000 if they retire with the Public School and Education Retirement System of Missouri at the end of the 2020-21 school year. They will receive $7,500 on June 30, 2021, and another $7,500 on July 31, 2022.
Classified employees, like maintenance and cafeteria workers, who retire at the end of the current school year will receive $10,000, broken into two $5,000 payments on the same two days.
So far, the district has had seven teachers and four certified staff members submit letters for early retirement, Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said. They have until Jan. 15 to notify the district.
“We are still expecting more to notify us prior to the due date,” Weinhold said.
Employees who receive the cash incentive also are eligible for the district’s early retirement or resignation bonus of $500. The board voted to move the time teachers must give notice so they can receive the $500 bonus to Jan. 31, 2021, from its previous Dec. 31.
Union R-XI is offering the retirement incentives as a cost-saving measure. Weinhold expects the district to save at least $200,000 with the move, even with hiring less experienced employees to replace those retiring.
Final approval for the retirement incentives came at the board’s Wednesday, Dec. 16, meeting. Approval at that meeting was unanimous, though board President Dr. Virgil Weideman voted against an earlier version of the early retirement policy in November.
Weideman said Wednesday that he still disagreed with the retirement incentives “philosophically” but it was important for the board to come together on the final vote.
“The bottom line is my belief that, generally speaking, our most experienced staff members are the best staff members for our students,” Weideman said in November. “I do not agree with the idea of incentivizing staff members to retire before they would necessarily make that decision on their own.”
The retired teachers will be eligible to teach as substitutes in Union R-XI during the 2021-22 school year, Weinhold said. But whether they are eligible for the $135 per day payments the board approved recently will depend on whether the substitute teacher pay raises are continued through the next school year. They currently expire at the end of the current school year as the district waits to see if the substitute teacher shortage improves.
The last time Union R-XI used early retirement was in the 2009-10 school year, during the Great Recession. At that time, 25 staff members retired. Of the 18 teachers to retire, 12 were replaced with less experienced teachers, while five of seven noncertified employees were replaced. According to Missourian archives, the district saved about $1 million total.
At the time, the district paid a $3,000 lump sum each year for three years at the end of the school year to the retirees. The district also paid up to $6,000 per year of Union R-XI’s standard health insurance premium for 36 months.
Union R-XI has a total budget of $40.6 million. It has 3,150 students and 385 employees, including 240 teachers.