Unclear if Attorney General will file suit against ECC
Fewer COVID-19 cases among students has for now ended the mask mandate at six Meramec Valley R-III schools — but the change hasn’t stopped a lawsuit Missouri’s attorney general filed against the district for requiring masks at all.
Meramec Valley’s school board voted Jan. 19 to approve a policy requiring students and staff to wear masks when 4 percent or more students in a school test positive for COVID-19. Most recently, the mandate went into effect Jan. 26. As cases have fallen under the threshold, the mandate was lifted for most affected schools by Feb. 1.
Meramec Valley Assistant Superintendent Tom Sauvage said he knew of “a couple” students who were sent home with excused absences after refusing to wear a mask during the mandate, but he did not know an exact number.
Meramec is one of 45 public school districts facing legal action from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Sauvage said the district has not yet been served with legal papers. The case has been assigned to Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich, according to Bill D. Miller, the court clerk.
In addition to lawsuits, the attorney general also has filed temporary restraining orders against multiple public school districts, including Columbia, St. Charles and Ferguson-Florissant, to prevent masking.
Chris Nuelle, a spokesperson for the attorney general, said he didn’t know if a restraining order is planned for Meramec Valley.
Nuelle said the 45 lawsuits will not cost Missouri taxpayers additional money because the legal work will be part of the “regular caseload” of salaried employees in the attorney general’s office.
Meramec Valley Superintendent Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn said she did not know how much the lawsuit, or its defense, may cost the district, though she said it was a “waste of taxpayer money.”
Meramec Valley is represented by Mickes O’Toole, a St. Louis firm that specializes in education law, among other practices.
Schmitt has not yet filed a lawsuit against a college or university, and Nuelle said the office is looking at them on a “case by case basis.”
ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said there are “significant differences” between public schools and ECC, which alleviates most concern about a lawsuit regarding masks. The biggest difference, Bauer said, was that grade school students are compelled to go to school, while ECC students can choose not to enroll or sign up for online classes.
In December, the attorney general put out an open call for parents and informants to tell his office which schools were enforcing mask mandates. The line produced more than 8,000 pages of emails in its first two days, according to the Riverfront Times.
Nuelle said he did not know if any of those were about Meramec Valley.
Superintendent Carrie Schwierjohn said last week that she didn’t know if anyone had complained to the attorney general.