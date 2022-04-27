Amtrak officials are hopeful its Missouri River Runner passenger rail service will soon return to four trains a day through Washington and across Missouri.
Missouri Amtrak service has been flip-flopping between four trains a day — two round trips between Kansas City and St. Louis — and two trains — or one round trip — since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March 2020, service was cut back until July 2021 when it returned to its pre-pandemic level, according to previous Missourian reporting. The service was cut back again in January due to a lack of funding from the state.
Linda Horn, communications director for the Missouri Department of Transportation, which partners with Amtrak to run the Missouri River Runner route, said for full service to return, the Missouri General Assembly would need to appropriate the funding in its upcoming budget and Gov. Mike Parson would need to approve that budget by a May 6 deadline. The budget goes into effect July 1, the start of the fiscal year, so July is likely the earliest rail service could return to full service, she said.
“We’re waiting to see what general revenue (state lawmakers) dedicate to the River Runner for the fiscal year that starts July 1,” Horn said.
State Rep. Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, who is running to be the state senator in district 25, which includes Washington and multiple Amtrak stations, said he’s in favor of funding the full schedule.
The House of Representatives already approved a budget that includes $3.8 million in funding for Amtrak service. The proposal now goes to the Senate, which also will need to approve it. Tate voted for the budget and said he supported including the Amtrak funding. He’s confident the Senate will keep that funding in the budget, but said “you never know.”
Marc Magliari, Amtrak spokesperson, said until the funding is approved, Amtrak cannot make any announcements, but if and when it does happen, Amtrak will “be happy to shout from the mountaintops and the river bluffs that we’re restoring the second round trip.”
Magliari said from October 2021, when Amtrak’s fiscal year began, to March 2022, there have been 53,163 riders on the Missouri River Runner line.