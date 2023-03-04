City of Washington

Washington officials say they are ready to roll out the red carpet for Hollywood. 

“We would welcome them with open arms,” said Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci. But before they cue the lights, the Missouri General Assembly will need to approve a renewal of Missouri’s film and television tax credits. This week, the Missouri Senate gave bipartisan approval for the “Show MO Act,” which would offer tax credits to qualified movies and television shows filmed in Missouri. Companies would be eligible for an additional 5 percent in tax credits if they met other criteria, such as filming in a rural area, at least 50 percent of the film is shot in Missouri, or that the project “positively markets a city or region of the state.” 