Washington officials say they are ready to roll out the red carpet for Hollywood.
“We would welcome them with open arms,” said Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci. But before they cue the lights, the Missouri General Assembly will need to approve a renewal of Missouri’s film and television tax credits. This week, the Missouri Senate gave bipartisan approval for the “Show MO Act,” which would offer tax credits to qualified movies and television shows filmed in Missouri. Companies would be eligible for an additional 5 percent in tax credits if they met other criteria, such as filming in a rural area, at least 50 percent of the film is shot in Missouri, or that the project “positively markets a city or region of the state.”
The bill caps the tax credits at $8 million per year.
“I think there is an increased, or maybe new, fresh support for the idea (of these tax credits),” Rowden told members of the Missouri Press Association during a press conference last week prior to Monday’s vote.
The bill now heads to the Missouri House of Representatives.
In a similar press conference last week, Speaker of the House Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, said while he was not familiar with all of the details of the proposed legislation he did support the principle of the tax credits.
“I’m all for developing our state’s already diverse economy,” Plocher said.
Since Missouri’s last film tax credits lapsed in 2013, the state has lost opportunities to be the backdrop of several television shows and the revenue they would bring. One state official estimated Missouri has lost $800 million in economic activity since 2017 because of the lack of incentives.
Most notably, the show “Ozark” was meant to be filmed at the Lake of the Ozarks, but was instead filmed in Georgia. The recently-released television show “Tulsa King,” starring Sylvester Stallone, was originally set to be filmed in Kansas City and named for that city, but was moved to Oklahoma because of the state’s tax incentives.
NBC’s “Superstore” was also set in Missouri but not filmed here.
Hallmark, a Missouri-based company, produced 92 movies this past year, mostly in Canada, which offers lucrative tax credits. The company also filmed in Utah, North Carolina and Hawaii, all states with film subsidy programs.
The company said they could bring some of their productions to Missouri, if lawmakers approve new tax incentives.
“If Missouri passes this bill, you will be on our list of consideration, that is a fact,” Hallmark’s Senior Director of Government Affairs Erin Brown told lawmakers in a hearing last month. Supporters of the bill included the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, Missouri Film Association, Missouri Citizens for the Arts and Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Emily Underdown Hopkins, who penned letters of support for the legislation.
“Without an incentive program, we are at a serious disadvantage for those projects that have the highest exposure, employ the most people and have the potential for inciting the most tourism,” Underdown Hopkins wrote to lawmakers.
It is a point that she emphasized when speaking with The Missourian on Thursday.
“It is very similar to conversations about tourism, but the impact is there even if not everyone sees it,” Underdown Hopkins said. “These people who would be working on film crews would be coming into our community, spending money in our stores, in our restaurants, in our grocery stores and in our hotels. The impact is definitely there.”
Even though there are no current film projects slated for Washington, Underdown Hopkins said she would work with the Missouri Film Office, which coordinates large-scale movie production in the state, to potentially coax filmmakers to come to Washington or the region.
“We would certainly do our best to encourage anyone to come out and to see Washington,” Underdown Hopkins said. “We see firsthand how beautiful our downtown gets at the holidays with the lights, with the garland and wreaths that the city puts up. It is really beautiful.”
Maniaci said it would be “really exciting” to see a film made here.
“I think we would all feel a sense of pride in seeing that happen,” Maniaci said. He said a film could not only bolster tourism to the region, but also draw new residents to the community.
“People may see something in a movie that makes them want to travel there and to see it for themselves. Then, our hope would be that they see something about the quality of life that we have here that makes them want to relocate here,” Maniaci said.
For example, a University of Montana study released in January found that the blockbuster hit “Yellowstone” television series brought an estimated 2.1 million tourists in 2021 to the state. Those visitors spent nearly $730 million. The study also found that Montana’s population grew by 3,300 people because of “the economic opportunities” created by the television show.
Both Maniaci and Underdown Hopkins said it remains unclear if Washington would have enough hotel rooms to house a film crew.
“Our hotel space has been a challenge and will continue to be a challenge,” Maniaci said. “We can only continue to shout it from the rooftops to hotel developers that we have a study that says the market can sustain another large hotel.”
Maniaci said Washington has a lot to offer filmmakers, even with limited hotel beds.
“While Washington is in the St. Louis metropolitian statistical area, we are a rural community. So if they are looking for a rural scene that is close to a major city like St. Louis, then Washington would be a great location,” Maniaci said. “Washington is an example of true Americana small town that is not just a strip mall on the highway, but a city with a historic and vibrant downtown. We feel confident that Washington sits in a pretty great spot.”