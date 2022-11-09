It has been a topic of discussion for years, but Washington transportation leaders learned last week that their efforts to build a causeway north of the Missouri River along Highway 47 is gaining traction.
Jeffrey Niemeyer, an area engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation’s northeast district, said MoDOT now considers a study regarding the construction of a causeway a Tier One priority.
“It is still an unfunded project, but we did see it move from Tier Two to Tier One, which is progress,” Niemeyer said following the Monday, Oct. 31 meeting of the Washington Highway Transportation Committee. Members of the committee have previously held lengthy discussions about the potential for a causeway, or elevated roadway from the Missouri River bridge in Washington to near Dutzow.
Bill Straatmann, who chairs the committee, said he was “delighted” by the news.
“This is a very good development,” Straatmann said. “There is no question about it, this is a good development.”
Straatmann said the causeway is needed and he is “thankful that somebody’s eyes have finally opened up to how important it is to Washington.”
“Half of our school system is across the river. Half of the people who come to our hospital live across the river. A significant number of people who work in our industrial parks live north of the river,” Straatmann said. “Some of the biggest areas of growth are happening across the river.”
He said the investment of millions of federal, state and city money into the Washington Regional Airport, which is north of the river, and the potential connection of the Katy Trail and the Rock Island Trail in Washington make the causeway even more important.
Niemeyer said the Tier One projects are items that MoDOT believes could be funded in the next five to 10 years. If it makes it into the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, also known as STIP, then Niemeyer said MoDOT is financially committed to the study. Projects in the STIP typically are completed over a five-year time period.
“To put in baseball terms, being a Tier One project means it is in MoDOT’s on deck circle,” Niemeyer said. Depending on the results of the study, which is expected to take nearly two years to complete, Niemeyer said the causeway would likely be 10 or 20 years down the road.
“This is just the study part of it,” Niemeyer said. The study would look at traffic patterns and a number of other factors.
Straatmann said he was grateful to see the proposed study move forward, albeit slowly.
“This thing was studied 22 years ago, but there was not funding then to do anything,” Straatmann said. “Now, we have funding and now we have the chance to do something. ... The only way it can happen, though, is if people push. I know the river is at lowest level in years, but it will flood again and when it does we will have a $64 million bridge to nowhere because we won’t be able to drive across the bottoms.”