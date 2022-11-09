Vehicles drive south on Highway 47 (copy)
Buy Now

In this Missourian file photo from April 2021, motorists drive southbound on Highway 47 near the bridge over the Missouri River. The Missouri Department of Transportation is in talks about funding a study that would look at building a causeway from north of the Missouri River bridge in Washington toward Dutzow. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

It has been a topic of discussion for years, but Washington transportation leaders learned last week that their efforts to build a causeway north of the Missouri River along Highway 47 is gaining traction. 

Jeffrey Niemeyer, an area engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation’s northeast district, said MoDOT now considers a study regarding the construction of a causeway a Tier One priority.