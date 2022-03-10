A Pacific woman will spend the next 12 years of her life in a state prison after pleading guilty last month for her role in the August 2021 fatal shooting of two men near Stanton in rural Franklin County.
Marie E. Pursley, 24, was scheduled to have a one-day jury trial beginning on Feb. 23, but pleaded guilty to one count of attempted burglary, a Class B felony, prior to the scheduled court appearance. Her plea on Feb. 9 came as part of negotiations between the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office and Pursley’s defense attorney.
In exchange for her plea, the two counts of second-degree murder charges she initially faced were dropped. Murder charges are applicable when a person dies in an attempt to commit a felony, according to statements from law enforcement officials at the time of the shootings.
According to investigators, Pursley drove the two men — Nolan D. Green, 23, from Gray Summit, and Curtis G. Wertenberger, 24, from St. Clair — to a residence in the 3300 block of Lollar Branch Road, on the north side of Interstate 44 between Stanton and St. Clair.
Police said the trio hoped to rob the people who lived at the home of money and narcotics.
Instead, one of the people inside the home shot and killed Green and Wertenberger, who died at the scene. Green was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The names of the people inside the home have not been released.
According to an online database from the Missouri Department of Corrections, Pursley is already an inmate at the Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic, and Correctional Center in Vandalia, where she is serving a five-year sentence for an unrelated drug charge.