The first purple martins of the year, “the perfect harbinger of spring,” according to St. Louis Audubon Society volunteer Bill Rowe, have been spotted in Missouri, including a sighting in Washington on March 12.

Although the first purple martins typically begin arriving in Missouri in early March, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation, they were first seen this year on Feb. 24 in Matthews, Missouri, according to the Purple Martin Conservation Association (PMCA).