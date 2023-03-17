The first purple martins of the year, “the perfect harbinger of spring,” according to St. Louis Audubon Society volunteer Bill Rowe, have been spotted in Missouri, including a sighting in Washington on March 12.
Although the first purple martins typically begin arriving in Missouri in early March, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation, they were first seen this year on Feb. 24 in Matthews, Missouri, according to the Purple Martin Conservation Association (PMCA).
The sighting was reported by one of many purple martin enthusiasts throughout the eastern and central United States who track and report on the birds’ annual migration through the PMCA’s community science project called the Scout-Arrival Study.
“The first purple martin arrivals of the season are always an exciting event,” said Joe Siegrist, PMCA president. “Tracking the migration is not only fun, it also provides us with valuable information that helps inform our research and strengthen our efforts to make sure we’re doing everything possible to sustain the population of these amazing birds.”
Purple martins, North America’s largest species of swallow, winter in the rainforests of Brazil before migrating thousands of miles north into the eastern U.S. and Canada. Thousands of “martin landlords” maintain multi-compartment nest “condos” that are essential for the birds’ survival. Once widespread in rural America, this species, which eats billions of flying insects annually, has been disappearing at an alarming rate, experiencing a loss of one-third of its population over the last 50 years, according to the PMCA.
“The decline seems to be the combination of a few factors: nesting habitat loss, competing invasive species, decreasing prey availability, and climate change,” said Siegrist. “Over the majority of the purple martins’ range, they are unable to nest naturally any longer. Human-provided nest boxes are the only thing keeping the species alive east of the Rocky Mountains.”
Purple martin “landlords” provide critical shelter for the birds, Siegrist said. “In return, they are rewarded with a family-like bond with the birds who return to the same colony year after year like clockwork,” he added.
To follow the purple martins’ migration and learn more about how you can help ensure the birds’ future, visit www.purplemartin.org. Those interested in learning more about how to attract and care for purple martins can receive a free booklet by contacting the PMCA at info@purplemartin.org or 814-833-7656.