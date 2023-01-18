 Skip to main content
Purcells give $1 million to Borgia High School endowment fund

Robert and Juanita Purcell
Robert and Juanita Purcell, owners of Purcell Tire & Rubber Co., seated in center, donated $1 million to the St. Francis Borgia Regional High School endowment fund. The announcement was made at the Bank of Washington’s downtown branch Monday morning. Shown are members of Purcell’s staff, SFBHS staff and SFBRHS endowment board of trustees members. Pictured behind the Purcells from left, are Janell Hill, Mike Marquart, Dan Cape, Steve and Margrette Narup, Ellen Vossbrink, Bishop Mark Rivituso, Kurt Unnerstall, Moira Vossbrink, Matt Schutte, Fr. Kevin Schmittgens, Fr. Mike Boehm, Collene Unerstall, Bonnie Eckelkamp, Msgr. Mike Turek, L. B. Eckelkamp, Msgr. Ted Wojcicki, Donna Grahl and Mike Dempsey.

 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Donation deemed largest in school's history

A 1952 graduate of St. Francis Borgia High School who hit it big in the tire business has given $1 million to his alma mater. 

Robert and Juanita Purcell
Bishop Mark Rivituso, center, speaks to Robert and Juanita Purcell Jan. 16 after the Purcells announced a $1 million gift to St. Francis Borgia High School’s endowment fund at an announcement event at the Bank of Washington Monday. The school presented the Purcells with SFBHS apparel and gifts as a token of their appreciation.

 

