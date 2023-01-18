Purcells give $1 million to Borgia High School endowment fund

Robert and Juanita Purcell, owners of Purcell Tire & Rubber Co., seated in center, donated $1 million to the St. Francis Borgia Regional High School endowment fund. The announcement was made at the Bank of Washington’s downtown branch Monday morning. Shown are members of Purcell’s staff, SFBHS staff and SFBRHS endowment board of trustees members. Pictured behind the Purcells from left, are Janell Hill, Mike Marquart, Dan Cape, Steve and Margrette Narup, Ellen Vossbrink, Bishop Mark Rivituso, Kurt Unnerstall, Moira Vossbrink, Matt Schutte, Fr. Kevin Schmittgens, Fr. Mike Boehm, Collene Unerstall, Bonnie Eckelkamp, Msgr. Mike Turek, L. B. Eckelkamp, Msgr. Ted Wojcicki, Donna Grahl and Mike Dempsey.
Bishop Mark Rivituso, center, speaks to Robert and Juanita Purcell Jan. 16 after the Purcells announced a $1 million gift to St. Francis Borgia High School’s endowment fund at an announcement event at the Bank of Washington Monday. The school presented the Purcells with SFBHS apparel and gifts as a token of their appreciation.
A 1952 graduate of St. Francis Borgia High School who hit it big in the tire business has given $1 million to his alma mater.
Robert G. “Bob” and Juanita Purcell’s gift to the St. Francis Borgia Regional High School Endowment Fund is the largest individual gift in the school’s history, according to remarks made by endowment and school officials at an announcement event at the Bank of Washington Monday morning.
“St. Francis Borgia really straightened me out which is one of the reasons I feel obligated to give something back,” Robert Purcell said after the formal announcement. “Father Erwin, (Rev. Erwin Huntsha, O.F.M.) the nuns and all of the teachers were mentors to me. I hope it (the gift) helps continue the higher principles that were instilled into me at the school to future generations.”
Purcell, of Potosi, is chairman of the board of Purcell Tire & Rubber Company, which was founded by his father, Robert M. Purcell, in Washington in 1935. Bob and his wife, Juanita, took over the operation of Purcell Tire in 1964 when it had two locations. Under their leadership, Purcell Tire has grown from those two locations to become the third largest independent commercial tire dealership in North America, the nation’s largest retreader of off-the-road tires and one of the 10 largest independent tire dealers in the United States, according to a statement from the Purcell company.
Members of the school’s endowment committee thanked the Purcells at the event, which was attended by a number of clergy, including Bishop Mark Steven Rivituso and former school administrators.
“Your gift helps ensure the future of St. Francis Borgia High School for many years to come. That was the idea when we started the endowment,” Monsignor Ted Wojcicki, president of the endowment committee said.
Since its inception in 1989, the endowment fund has distributed over $3 million to Borgia. As of January 2020, the fund has grown to $4 million, according to the school’s website.
“This is one of the most important gifts the school has ever received,” L.B. Eckelkamp, secretary of the endowment committee, said while announcing the gift. “We have so much appreciation for the Purcells, we can’t say ‘thank you’ enough.”
“A gift of this magnitude tells us we are on the right track, as people invest their charitable dollars in causes they believe in. We hope this encourages others to consider supporting our school,” Borgia High School President Matt Schutte said Tuesday.
“Thank you for all of the kind words,” Robert Purcell said. “For a person who started as a tire changer working for my father, and a poor one at that, to be in this position to give back to a place that is very important to me, is really gratifying. It’s humbling.”
After the event, Purcell credited his success to Juanita, who is from Warrenton. “Really the best thing that ever happened to me came from across the river. We’ve been married 67 years. One of the things people say is that she is the smart one in this relationship. I know that, but I had the good sense to marry her, so that makes me pretty smart too.”