Washington-founded Purcell Tire & Rubber Co. has acquired Quality Tire Co., according to a Jan. 6 press release from Purcell.
Terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.
With the purchase, Quality Tire’s nine locations across the country are taking on Purcell’s name and signage, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.
Prior to the merger, Purcell had 65 service locations and five retread plants across 15 states, according to Modern Tire Dealer. With the merger, it will expand to the West Coast, according to the press release and Quality Tire’s website. Quality Tire has stores in Colorado, Idaho, Utah and Montana.
Robert M. Purcell opened Purcell’s first location in Washington in 1936 by. It’s currently located at 1451 Huxel Drive.
Quality Tire, which is based out of Salt Lake City, makes tires for a range of cars to semi trucks, according to Modern Tire Dealer.
Purcell, already the ninth-largest commercial tire dealer and fifth-largest retreader in the country, reported 2019 revenue of $230 million, according to the Business Journal.