Purcell Tire and Service Center plans to spend about $900,000 to build a second building at its location off of Highway 100.
Manager Steve Narup said Purcell has seen its sales jump about 30 percent since moving from its location on Elm Street in 2020, and it needs the extra space to accommodate the growth.
Construction is underway on the second building, which will add 6,000 square feet and two garage bays where mechanics can operate mostly on heavy equipment, he said.
With the expansion, Narup said the company plans to hire more mechanics, tire technicians and traveling repairmen.
Purcell, what Narup said was a company in excess of $300 million company, is financing the construction. Sargent Construction Co., of Fredericktown, is the general contractor on the project.
Plans call for the company to move commercial and industrial equipment into the new space in April, opening up room to store tires for cars and pickup trucks in the old building, which is 13,000 square feet and has six retail bays. Narup said in the coming years, he is expecting business to be about 50/50 between commercial and retail, with retail tire sales continuing to driving much of the growth.
Narup said currently about 60 percent of Purcell’s business is servicing tractors, semis, dump trucks and other industrial equipment.
He said services will stay the same, although the company will be able to keep more products on hand, which should decrease wait times and increase flexibility as the industry continues to work through disruptions to its supply chain.