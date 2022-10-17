The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce will host Pumpkin Palooza, a Halloween event for all ages, Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. on Main Street between Elm and Pine streets.
Festivities will include the display and weighing of a giant pumpkin from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a costume contest that will be judged at 1:30 p.m., story time from the Washington Public Library staff at 10 a.m., a balloon artist from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a baking contest at 11 a.m. and bingo at 2:15 p.m. Other activities include pony rides and the Monkey Bus, according to a press release.