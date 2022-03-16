“Profit and Punishment: How America Criminalizes the Poor in the Name of Justice” tells the story of three single mothers trapped in a legal system that makes being poor a crime in itself.
The book details how a Dent County woman ended up owing $15,000 for stealing an $8 tube of mascara; how Missouri decided that in order to help pay for sheriff retirement funds, it was going to charge a court fee to every person who gets a ticket or comes through the courthouse; and how inmates at rural jails across the country were charged, sometimes thousands of dollars, for their time in custody.
In describing this and other systemic issues, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Tony Messenger paints a picture of a criminal justice system that puts people in jail simply for being poor.
The book was the subject of a talk Messenger gave at the Washington Public Library Thursday night.
Messenger began with a story of a mistake he made early on in his reporting. He described how he first began reporting the story of Brooke Bergen, who was featured in his book, and how she ended up owing the court $15,000 for time she spent in jail after stealing an $8 tube of mascara.
“What I thought I was going to be writing about was a math problem,” Messenger said. “It was a story everybody was going to be able to get. On one hand they’d see this $8 tube of mascara, and on the other hand they’d see this $15,000 bill for time in jail. And even if they were really, really conservative, tough-on-crime folks, they would be able to say, ‘That just doesn’t make sense.’”
So he wrote the story as a newspaper column, he said, describing this uneven punishment, but after it published, he got a Facebook message from Bergen. She said, “I’m glad you care about what’s happening to people in Salem and Dent County because it doesn’t seem like anybody down here cares about what’s happening to us, but I kind of wish you would’ve called me.”
This led him to a realization: “This is not a story about math, this is a story about the human condition.”
He needed to tell the human stories behind the facts.
And that’s what he tries to do in his book, he said.
In doing so, he was led to some self-reflection. He told the story of how he’d been pulled over for expired tags when, suddenly, the police officers told him he had a warrant out for his arrest. They put him in handcuffs in the back of the police car. He then learned he had an unpaid speeding ticket.
“So pretty minor situation, right?” he said. “I got a speeding ticket, I’ve got a warrant out for my arrest, I’ve got a bad tag.”
He then asked the police officer what he needed to do next. If he could pay bail, he could just be taken to the station and released. If he didn’t, he would spend the night in jail. The $80 dollars in his wallet was enough to cover bail.
He told this story to a source. “She asked me, ‘Why are you doing this?’” he said. “This is why I’m doing this: Because I didn’t lose my kids. I didn’t lose my car. I didn’t lose my apartment. I didn’t lose my job, I didn’t end up with my name in the paper.
“Nothing bad happened to me, because I’m a middle-class white guy who had just enough money in his pocket and was in a jurisdiction that wasn’t dead set on making money off of people convicted of traffic fines and misdemeanors,” Messenger said. “Had I been poor and black in north St. Louis County, I would have ended up in jail that night. Had I been poor and white, and in Dent County or Ozark County or so many other places, maybe even here in Franklin County, I might have ended up in jail that night.”
After the talk, Messenger answered questions and signed books. The event was sponsored by the library and Neighborhood Reads bookstore.