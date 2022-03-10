Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and author Tony Messenger is coming to the Washington Public Library Thursday to discuss his recent book, Profit & Punishment: How America Criminalizes the Poor in the Name of Justice.
Messenger is a columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He received the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for distinguished commentary for a series of “bold columns that exposed the malfeasance and injustice of forcing poor rural Missourians charged with misdemeanor crimes to pay unaffordable fines or be sent to jail.”
“In the tradition of Evicted and The New Jim Crow, Messenger has written a call to arms, shining a light on a two-tiered system invisible to most Americans,” reads the online book description. “He introduces readers to three single mothers caught up in this system: living in poverty in Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, whose lives are upended when minor offenses become monumental financial and personal catastrophes. As these women struggle to clear their debt and move on with their lives, readers meet the dogged civil rights advocates and lawmakers fighting by their side to create a more equitable and fair court of justice.”
The talk will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and is a part of the Washington Public Library Speaker Series, sponsored by the library and Neighborhood Reads bookstore.