The East-West Gateway Council of Governments is seeking input from St. Louis area residents, including those from Franklin County, on what the region’s transportation network will look like in the coming years.
The council released a virtual open house where residents can read about a few topics related to the organization’s long-range transportation plan, Connected 2050, and provide their feedback. The open house, which is available online at www.ewgateway.org/lrtp-openhouse, begins by explaining the plan’s “guiding principles:”
• Thriving neighborhood and communities
• A vibrant downtown and central core
• A healthy and sustainable environment
• Choices and access for all
• Seamlessness, efficiency and reliability
• Maintenance and resiliency
The open house also said the council is working on a regional analysis of the transportation system’s equity.
The website gives viewers the option to provide written comments that the council will use to develop the plan, a draft of which will be released in March 2023. A final plan is expected in June 2023, according to the open house.
The open house does not detail any specific projects or areas of focus.
East-West Gateway is a regional council of governments in the bi-state St. Louis region. It connects governments in Franklin, St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties as well as St. Louis City in Missouri, as well as Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties in Illinois.