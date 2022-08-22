East-West Gateway Logo

The East-West Gateway Council of Governments is seeking input from St. Louis area residents, including those from Franklin County, on what the region’s transportation network will look like in the coming years.

The council released a virtual open house where residents can read about a few topics related to the organization’s long-range transportation plan, Connected 2050, and provide their feedback. The open house, which is available online at www.ewgateway.org/lrtp-openhouse, begins by explaining the plan’s “guiding principles:”