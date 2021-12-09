Weeks after a Wisconsin man out on bail for several crimes drove through a crowd at a parade, Franklin County’s prosecuting attorney is raising concerns about some local suspects who are out of jail awaiting trial.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in early 2020, the county has seen a limited number of trials. Prosecutor Matthew Becker said that, though courts are starting to open up again, with a jury trial expected to start Wednesday, many people are awaiting trial on multiple crimes.
And many of them are on the streets until then.
“As we get more trials, that should get more pleas,” Becker told a meeting of county government elected officials Monday. “There are plenty out there who won’t plea until they’ve fully run out of time.”
The county is dealing with a large increase in people accused of repeat crimes, Becker said. “Recidivism used to be a guy would have a couple pending cases, plead guilty, then he’d get prison or probation,” Becker said. “Then he’d re-offend.”
But new bond rules are making it “very, very difficult” to keep people locked up during a pending case, which causes a “new recidivism,” Becker said. “We are getting people with three, four, five, six pending felonies all at the same time,” he said.
As of a couple months ago, the county had 15 people with five or more felony cases pending at the same time, Becker said, adding “that number’s probably up.”
Of the 15, nine were not in jail, Becker said. Many are either out on bond or didn’t show up for a court date. “They’re just out in the wind, and we probably won’t catch them until they steal a car,” he said.
Most of the suspects are accused of more than simple drug possession, Becker said. “Maybe they are possessing drugs, but they’re also stealing cars,” he said. “They’re also breaking into people’s houses. They’re also assaulting people.”
There are “three or four” times as many people facing three or more pending felonies, Becker said.
County Commissioner Dave Hinson asked if the situation is similar to the case of Darrell Brooks, who drove a car through a crowd at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six people and injuring 68 others.
Brooks was released from the Milwaukee County Jail on Nov. 11, 10 days before the parade, after being charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct on Nov. 5, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. Brooks posted $1,000 cash bail. Among the things Brooks was accused of was another act of vehicular aggression, allegedly running over a woman during an altercation.
Becker said he wants to be careful before he draws an “apples-to-apples” comparison to the Wisconsin case, which led to a backlash against bail reform.
“I would say that guy has a worse rap sheet than the people that I’m talking about,” Becker said. “But we’ve got some people that really should not be out.”
The Wisconsin case is an “extreme example,” Becker said. In Franklin County, officials are typically able to keep suspects with violent prior convictions or pending cases behind bars.
“Most of the people I’m talking about, they’re really out without any significant bond conditions or any sort of bond posting,” he said.
The issue is nationwide, Becker said.
Some conservatives have criticized John Chisholm, the district attorney in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, who has identified as a “reformist prosecutor” and seeks to reduce incarceration and pretrial detention, which can mean lower bail, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. But Chisholm has called the $1,000 cash bail in Brooks’ earlier case “inappropriately low” and promised an internal review of why his staff asked for that bail amount.
Staffing issues
Becker’s office currently has two openings for assistant prosecutor, he said.
The sheriff’s office also is short a few deputies, Sheriff Steve Pelton said.
“The detention staff is usually the hardest one to fill,” he said.
Pelton is seeking people to take part in the next class of the Missouri Sheriff’s Training Academy, which starts Jan. 11. The academy wants at least 10 local applicants before it will commit to holding an academy in Union.
There are currently five applicants, Pelton said.
The sheriff’s office is starting a scholarship program where it pays for the academy training of new deputies in exchange for them signing a three-year contract, Pelton said.
“I think that’s the route we’re going to have to go,” he said. “The workforce nowadays — take law enforcement out of it. Anywhere, you go to restaurants — it’s hard to find anybody that wants to work anymore. We’re experiencing those challenges also.”