The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office is down three prosecutors, or 30 percent of what it is supposed to have.
Prosecutor Matt Becker thought help was on the way, with Richard Vannoy III expected to start as domestic violence prosecutor next week. But Becker learned that Vannoy’s license is currently suspended.
“Obviously, with no license, he’s not going to be working here,” Becker said Friday.
Becker said his office is looking further into the situation.
Vannoy is on a list of “attorneys suspended for tax issues” in 2021 on the Supreme Court of Missouri’s website. A court spokesperson said Vannoy has not been reinstated and remains suspended from practicing law.
Rules governing the Missouri Bar state “that a lawyer is delinquent on a tax or failed to file tax returns, the clerk shall notify the lawyer that the lawyer’s license to practice law is subject to automatic suspension unless the matter is satisfactorily resolved within 30 days of the date of the last notice sent by the clerk.”
Vannoy previously worked in the city of St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.
Becker also has two more entry level traffic and misdemeanor prosecutors to hire. “Those are still important positions,” he said at a meeting of county elected officials Tuesday.
Becker was hopeful because people who took the bar exam in February are expecting results soon. He said the county’s entry-level salaries are competitive in the region.
“There are just not a lot of young lawyers out there,” he said.
According to a job posting on the county’s website, the assistant prosecuting attorney position pays $57,000 annually.
Becker added that courts are “finally open 100 percent” after being limited the last two years because of COVID-19. All COVID restrictions are expected to be dropped within the next couple of months.
The trial that started this week for David Schneider, 45, a former volunteer gymnastics coach accused of molesting five young girls, is the first one “truly back to the way things were in 2019,” Becker said.