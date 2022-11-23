Kids Fishing Derby
Taylor Stecko, 8, shows off her catch Saturday at the Kids Fishing Derby at City Lake in Union. While most of the trout stocked annually in the lake are believed to have either been caught or succumbed to the warm weather, the lake has sustainable populations of other fish.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

The Missouri Department of Conservation is not biting on a local weather expert’s efforts to host a fishing derby on the opening day of catch-and-keep trout fishing.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stocked Union City Lake with 2,000 trout earlier this fall in anticipation of catch-and-release fishing starting Nov. 1. But people are not allowed to take the fish home until Feb. 1.

