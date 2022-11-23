The Missouri Department of Conservation is not biting on a local weather expert’s efforts to host a fishing derby on the opening day of catch-and-keep trout fishing.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stocked Union City Lake with 2,000 trout earlier this fall in anticipation of catch-and-release fishing starting Nov. 1. But people are not allowed to take the fish home until Feb. 1.
Chad Scott, owner of Hyperlocal Extreme Weather, emailed Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann Nov. 7, asking about marking that day, Feb. 1, by starting an annual trout derby at City Lake.
Hyperlocal Extreme Weather has been involved with other events in the area, including being named official weather forecaster of the Washington Town & Country Fair and sponsoring Riding For A Reason, a charity ATV and UTV ride that raises money for colon cancer awareness.
“Recently, we’ve had quite a few people ask us to do our own event for the community we serve here and several of our followers suggested a fishing derby,” Scott wrote to Pohlmann. “After giving it a lot of thought, we think it would be a great thing for the community and I would like to run this by you.”
Scott suggested a free “rain, shine or snow” event that would be no cost to the city. He discussed possibly giving away prizes, such as weather stations, weather radios and fishing poles.
“It would combine recreation and weather awareness that helps keep people more informed of the weather while also making it fun for the community,” he wrote.
Scott also suggested cooking hamburgers and hot dogs and providing hot cocoa.
Pohlmann forwarded Scott’s request to John Schulte, fisheries management biologist with MDC’s St. Louis Regional Office. Schulte replied that he discussed the request for the fishing derby with his team in the region and determined that the event is not one MDC would currently support.
“Winter Trout Program takes are allocated a finite amount of fish for this very special season, and many anglers look forward to this long in advance,” Schulte wrote. “An event like this being proposed would likely lead to a rapidly elevated harvest rate of the allotted fish, which is not in the best interest of anglers who count on these fish being in the lake until spring.”
Schulte questioned Scott’s motives for wanting to hold the fishing derby.
“It is clear when reading Mr. Scott’s email that the focus of the event is not to promote fishing but rather his business, and these proposed opening day festivities would likely attract a larger amount of people on an already busy date,” he wrote. “This would likely lead to frustration from anglers who are there for the fishing and would rather not have to compete with more anglers for a spot to fish.”
Schulte added that Union’s is the only Winter Trout Program lake for miles, which would require anglers to travel more than an hour round trip to fish for trout should the lake be depleted of trout early.
Pohlmann told The Missourian Monday that he thinks the final decision on whether to hold the trout derby lies with the city, not MDC. He plans to discuss it with the Union Park Advisory Board at its Dec. 1 meeting. That board could make a recommendation to the city Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, which is made up of members of the board of aldermen.
“I’m going to ask them if they see this is a good event or a good use of our program that we have,” he said.
As of Monday, Pohlmann said he would likely recommend against holding the fishing derby.
“The fact that we pay for a program that is supposed to run for several months, even past February, it is our goal in this program that we would have those fish in there for anglers,” he said. “The city dedicated funds. Is a private business or organization utilizing this as a promotional event the best use of the city’s resources?”
The request opens up another issue — the city does not have a set policy for outside organizations using the lake for events, Pohlmann said. “It’s kind of a limbo area,” he said. “We don’t have a set fee where you rent out the lake. We don’t even rent out the pavilions at that time of year, because we can’t provide the same services that we could throughout the summer.”
While the trout fishing derby could be great in highlighting fishing, Pohlmann said if 100 people came out and caught the daily limit of four fish, it could put a large dent in the fish allocated to the lake.
“The other side of the coin is this is a great way to highlight our community and this winter fishing program that we do and this beautiful lake that we have and these resources that we’re offering to the community,” he said. “But is that worth the impact that it could have on the longevity of winter trout fishing?”
After The Missourian showed him MDC’s response, which was available in the agenda packet for the park board meeting, Scott replied that his proposed fishing derby is not “in any way, shape, nor form to promote our business” and was actually a way to promote safety and education.
“It was simply what we thought would be a great opportunity to bring the community together to promote fishing, particularly for the kids,” Scott wrote. “We were going to fund the entire event ourselves with sponsors as a way to give back to our community and make opening day of catch and keep season more fun and interesting for everyone given that the already stocked fish will otherwise die in the summer anyway.”
Scott called MDC’s response “very critical” because the agency did not even call him to talk about the proposed fishing derby. “I feel their response was one sided and did not consider the good we were trying to do for the community. We try to serve everyone to our best abilities possible,” he wrote.
The city already holds a Kids’ Fishing Derby in May. Since trout have difficulty surviving in water over 72 degrees, Pohlmann said they have usually either been caught or died out by then. However, the lake has a sustainable population of other fish like bass and bluegill that survive in warm water.