The seats were full at Tuesday’s Pacific Planning and Zoning Commission meeting as around 40 people showed up to weigh in on a proposed subdivision along Lamar Parkway and Gray Summit Road near the Union Pacific railroad.
Missouri’s largest homebuilder, McBride Homes, wants to build 45 single-family homes on the 11.5-acre property. Once finished, the subdivision — which will be called The Manors at Brush Creek — will have a small park, sidewalks throughout and a new street.
The commission voted to recommend the Pacific Board of Aldermen rezone the property, allowing the subdivision to move forward, while also reviewing the speed limit on Lamar Parkway.
This decision came after much debate and input from those in attendance.
According to Shawn Seymour, the city’s zoning consultant, the proposed subdivision complies with the city’s comprehensive plan, created to help homebuilders and other property developers.
Jeannie Aumiller, from the Chesterfield-based McBride Homes, gave a presentation detailing the layout of the proposed subdivision and a virtual tour of one of the houses. The company has built similar subdivisions in Eureka, Union and Washington.
The houses will vary in size, but all will feature two-car garages with driveways of at least 40 feet, Aumiller said. Each home will have at least 25 feet between the home and the sidewalk.
“We’ve been very excited to get back to Pacific,” she said. “We think there’s a great demand here for new housing.”
McBride Homes built Pacific’s Eagles View subdivision in 2013, according to previous Missourian reporting.
After the presentation, Aumiller faced questions from the Planning and Zoning Commissioners about the size of the houses and the increase of traffic and parking on Lamar Parkway.
Commissioner Linda Bruns asked if pickup trucks could fit in the driveway and how residents will accommodate visitors’ cars.
Aumiller explained that the driveways and garages can accommodate more than two cars.
Several commissioners, including Bruns, had concerns about the perceived narrowness of the streets. The current plan calls for a 28-foot-wide street.
“I’ve been through enough of the subdivisions here in town to know that it’s difficult,” Bruns said. “People park on both sides (of the street), and it’s difficult to get through.”
Aumiller said narrow streets keep people from speeding. She added the street width in the company’s subdivisions in Eureka and Washington are both 26 feet wide. The company originally proposed a 26-foot-wide street in Pacific but widened it after receiving feedback.
Bruns and Commissioner Gary Koelling asked about the space between buildings, which is 12 feet, due to concerns about fires spreading through the subdivision and how firetrucks would make it through the space.
Aumiller said the city’s fire code requires only 10 feet between buildings, but commissioners were worried about landscaping and maintenance narrowing the space between the homes.
“I really have not heard any issues with people getting in between houses,” Aumiller said about the company’s other subdivisions.
She said in her experience, people want amenities, but they want a smaller lot they don’t have to maintain as much.
“That’s where the market is on new home constructions,” she said.
Commissioner Rick Presley asked who would be moving into this subdivision. Aumiller said it would likely be “pulling people from other communities.”
“Which is what Pacific really needs,” Presley said.
Koelling said he disagreed on lot size and knows developers who believe differently than Aumiller.
However, the rapid sales in McBride Homes subdivisions in similar communities might support Aumiller’s statement. The company’s Locust Valley subdivision in Washington opened in November. Eight months later, only six of the 27 homes are still available.
The feedback from the commission was not all negative. Jerry Eversmeyer, the Board of Aldermen’s liaison to the commission, said Pacific needs new development if it wants to grow.
“Those types of subdivisions are what’s selling,” he said. “If we don’t start building stuff that people are going to see or want, then we’re going to get passed over.”
He cited the most recent U.S. Census results, which show that Eureka and Union have grown 7.5 percent and 16.5 percent, respectively, over the past ten years. Pacific has only grown 3 percent.
“I know we want stores. We want more restaurants,” he said. “We’re not going to get that if we don’t allow some of these developers to build the subdivisions that are selling.”
He pointed out how the city got “passed over” for the new Six Flags and the new Walmart, and he doesn’t want the city to get passed over again.
The residents in attendance were overwhelmingly opposed to the subdivision.
Susan Thomas expressed her concerns about the lack of green space, which could lead to a runoff problem, black ice and lack of parking. She doesn’t believe this is a responsible development.
Jeff Myers told the commission he was tired of having to continually fight development. He said he and other residents have been pushing back against these types of development over and over again.
“I don’t know why we keep having to fight this same fight,” he said. “Pacific is what it is.”